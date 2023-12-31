The Inbetweeners star Emily Atack announces pregnancy

Congratulations are in order for The Inbetweeners star Emily Atack, who has announced that she is expecting her first baby.

The actress revealed the happy news on Instagram, with a black and white picture of her blossoming baby bump.

"Hello Everyone, it's been a little while but I'm back with some news. I'm delighted to share with you all that we're having a baby!!" she captioned the post.

Related: First look at Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan in BBC Christmas special

"I've never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time. Please go easy on me. Every day is mixed with thrill, fear, joy, hysteria, topped off with a lot of vomiting — a bit like when you've just stepped off of the Oblivion at Alton Towers on a hangover.

"I've got to know my body on such an insane level. It's made me appreciate the one I've been given SO much, I'm doing my absolute best to make it a home for the little squid I'm growing."

The former I'm a Celeb star continued: "We can already sense the baby is reclined on a mattress of peanut butter and jam sandwiches in there, demanding more chocolate buttons.

"I'm so happy to be writing this to you all. You've always stuck by me through the years, do stick around to watch me enter my mum era. Christ. Let's go."

Mike Marsland - Getty Images

Related: The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird's comedy series renewed for season 2

Emily has since received many congratulations in the comments, with former Queen of the Castle, Giovanna Fletcher writing: "Congratulations you beautiful human! Xxxx," alongside heart emojis.

This Morning host Rylan Clark added: "Babe we said we wasn't gonna say anything until Jan. Congrats u lovely two xxx," while Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh said: "Ah amazing news! Huge congratulations!"

Ahead of her baby news, the actress was recently spotted filming new series Rivals with Doctor Who's David Tennant. Adapted from the Jilly Cooper novel of the same name, the Disney+ drama documents the steamy lives of wealthy socialites in the 1980s.

You Might Also Like