Inbound lanes of Seward Highway reopened at Fireweed Lane after multivehicle collision

Jun. 28—The northbound lanes of Seward Highway were closed for about two hours Tuesday morning in Midtown Anchorage as firefighters and police responded to a multivehicle crash, police said in an alert.

One of the drivers involved was arrested on charges they were operating under the influence, an Anchorage Police Department spokeswoman said.

It was not immediately clear when the inbound lanes would be reopened at the intersection with Fireweed Lane.

Police were called to the area just before 7 a.m. for a crash involving at least three vehicles, said police spokeswoman Renee Oistad. There were some non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

The person who was arrested was taken into custody, according to Oistad.

Additional details about the circumstances of the crash were not immediately available.