Incarcerated and Infected: How the Virus Tore Through the U.S. Prison System

The son of an inmate holds a sign at a rally to bring awareness to the conditions inside the Marion Correctional Institution in Marion, Ohio on May 2, 2020. - A massive wave of coronavirus infections is blasting through the world's largest prison population in the United States even as officials begin opening up their economies, saying the disease has plateaued. One prison in Marion, Ohio has become the most intensely infected institution across the country, with more than 80 percent of its nearly 2,500 inmates, and 175 staff on top of that, testing positive for COVID-19. (Photo by MEGAN JELINGER / AFP) (Photo by MEGAN JELINGER/AFP via Getty Images)
The New York Times
·10 min read

America’s prisons, jails and detention centers have been among the nation’s most dangerous places when it comes to infections from the coronavirus. Each day over the past year, more than 1,400 new inmate infections and seven deaths, on average, have been reported inside those facilities.

The cramped, often unsanitary settings of correctional institutions have been ideal for incubating and transmitting disease. Social distancing is not an option. Testing was not a priority inside prisons early in the pandemic. With little public pressure, political leaders have been slow to confront the spread.

The virus shot through many institutions, leaving the incarcerated desperate for ways to avoid getting sick. At Pickaway Correctional Institution in Ohio, which housed about 1,900 people, they tried to turn bedsheets into tents to separate themselves; 4 in 5 inmates were infected anyway.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

At an immigration detention center in Farmville, Virginia, nearly every detainee — 339 in all — was infected. And at the Fresno County Jail in California, where most people are held on charges for which they have not yet been convicted, more than 3,800 were sickened.

Starting in March of last year, New York Times reporters tracked every known coronavirus case in every correctional setting in the United States, including state and federal prisons, immigrant detention centers, juvenile detention facilities, and county and regional jails.

The Times measured the pandemic’s excruciating impact on prisoners using records requests and interviews with people from all corners of the system and spoke with incarcerated people and their families, prison wardens, jailers, prosecutors, defense attorneys and civil rights groups.

A year later, 1 in 3 people incarcerated in state prisons are known to have had the virus, the data show. In federal facilities, at least 39% of prisoners are known to have been infected. The true count is most likely higher because of a dearth of testing, but the findings align with reports from The Marshall Project and The Associated Press, UCLA Law and The COVID Prison Project that track COVID-19 in prisons.

The virus has killed prisoners at higher rates than the general population, the data show, and at least 2,700 have died in custody, where access to quality health care is poor.

A month after a parole board approved the commutation request on his life sentence, Bruce Norris, 69, was still in custody, awaiting the Pennsylvania governor’s signature, when he died from the coronavirus. In a crowded Texas federal prison, Andrea Circle Bear, 30, was serving a two-year drug sentence. She died from the virus shortly after giving birth while on a ventilator.

Alan Hurwitz, 79, had lung and throat cancers. He was denied compassionate release several times from the North Carolina federal prison where he was serving for a series of bank robberies. When he was finally freed, he fell ill on the flight home. A medical examiner determined that he died from the coronavirus.

These deaths and many of the more than 525,000 infections so far among the incarcerated could have been prevented, public health and criminal justice experts say.

Prisons and jails are sometimes so crowded that three people sleep in cells designed for one person. Prisons have not adequately quarantined sick inmates and have often not required testing for correctional officers. Prisoners have also been given low priority to receive vaccinations, even as cases have continued to rise.

A year into the pandemic, prison officials around the country have acknowledged that their early approach was muddled and based on trial and error. The novelty of the virus, some said, made early decisive action nearly impossible because so little was known about how it spread. In some states, the disorganized response lasted well into the pandemic.

In addition to inmates, more than 138,000 prison and jail correctional officers were sickened, and 261 died, according to the Times data.

Despite warnings, many prisons were unprepared to handle the virus.

Alvin Murray, 71, was relieved when he learned last February that he would be transferred to the Duncan prison, a state facility for older inmates about 100 miles north of Houston. The salt and pepper in the chow hall was a sign that conditions were better there than in his previous prisons. At one facility, Murray, who was convicted of arson and property theft and was serving a 20-year sentence, had nearly died of pneumonia, his relatives said.

By then, public health officials were warning wardens that prisons needed to take precautionary measures against the virus, especially for older prisoners. Health officials said that without basic steps, including social distancing, better sanitation and less crowding, correctional institutions had the potential to become incubators for the virus.

Few states heeded these early warnings, and many focused their efforts on keeping the virus out of prisons — including prohibiting family visitations — rather than preparing to handle outbreaks once the virus got inside. One Texas prison failed to supply sufficient soap, left sinks in disrepair and banned hand sanitizer, a court found.

In other states, prisons continued transferring people from one facility to another, often failing to test them first. Others did not enforce rules requiring guards to wear masks.

But prisoners and civil rights groups say the most significant impediment to containing the virus has been the crowding that has become prevalent in U.S. prisons. Since the 1980s, the nation’s prison population has increased by more than 500%.

States have so many inmates that gyms have been converted into housing areas, recreational yards have been shrunk or eliminated to accommodate more beds, and prisons have shifted from cells to dormitory-style housing, with people sleeping in double- or triple-tiered bunks that fill nearly every bit of floor space.

The changes have meant that when the virus entered a prison, it spread quickly. At Duncan, it hopped from bed to bed last summer, infecting three-quarters of inmates.

Jeremy Desel, a spokesperson for the Texas prison system, said authorities did everything possible to keep the virus at Duncan under control, including intensive cleaning of the facility, extra soap and extensive testing. He said those actions saved lives.

But in the end, 279 prisoners and 66 staff members were infected, and Murray, 20 other inmates and one staff member died.

Prisons did not move quickly enough to test employees or provide contact tracing.

Prisons and jails have only sporadically traced the contacts of infected prisoners and guards to understand who was at risk of exposure. This has inhibited their ability to prevent the virus from entering facilities and to limit its transmission, public health officials said.

Early in the pandemic, one of the hardest-hit places was the Oakdale federal prison, with about 1,900 people in rural south Louisiana. An outbreak there infected 689 inmates and guards, and nine inmates died.

At Oakdale, an investigation by the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General found that a series of mistakes by prison officials and rules violations by staff members had allowed the virus to proliferate.

The report found the virus appeared to have been introduced by a Bureau of Prisons teacher who visited New York City in March 2020. There was no evidence that the prison had screened the teacher or tested him before he resumed teaching prisoners. (The Bureau of Prisons declined to comment about the Oakdale outbreak.)

On March 11, the day after the teacher resumed instruction, he reported feeling ill. Still, he kept teaching, and students who were housed in different parts of the sprawling facility mingled in his classroom.

Eight days later, inmates started complaining of symptoms. The prison did not screen them consistently for the virus, and staff members did not wear masks or other protective gear while transporting and guarding sick inmates at hospitals.

It was not until March 26 that protective gear was distributed. By then, hundreds were believed to have been infected, though the precise number is not known because the prison did not start testing inmates until mid-April.

A later round of contact tracing identified the prison’s Education Department as the common nexus; the first four inmates to test positive shared a class, and the first inmate to die was an assistant to the teacher who had fallen ill.

Few governors granted widespread releases of prisoners, leaving the most vulnerable in custody.

For months, Clarence Givens, 70, stayed in his 6-by-8-foot cell at Stanley Correctional Institution in Wisconsin, isolating with his cellmate. He had asthma, relied on a breathing machine for obstructive sleep apnea and was frightened of getting sick.

Givens, in prison for heroin possession, said that he was hoping to be released early, though he had not filled out paperwork seeking compassionate release. He died from COVID, authorities said, in December.

Only a handful of states have released more than a few thousand people early, despite calls from a variety of groups and some prosecutors to reduce prison populations amid the pandemic.

Ultimately, 421 inmates and 135 correctional officers at Stanley were infected, and three inmates did not survive.

Once Givens fell ill in November, other inmates said they aided him as best they could. He continued to stay in his cell.

“He wasn’t eating too much for days, but I did force him to drink our juices they gave us, to eat some fruits, water and I finally got him to eat some soup and some cereal, the whole pod donated vitamins, some Emergen-C vitamin C, teas, vitamin D, and other vitamins from canteen and I just kept having him take them and drink plenty of fluid,” a prisoner wrote to Givens’ wife. “I had to assist him in it all cause he couldn’t barely sit up or even dress.”

John Beard, a prison system spokesperson, cited health care privacy laws in declining to answer questions about Givens.

Slow vaccinations and the threat of variants leave an uncertain landscape.

Prisons’ pandemic response has improved by some measures in the past year; testing, especially at intake, and mask-wearing are more widespread. But prisons were built with security in mind and not to act as hospitals or hospices. Given the age and poor health of many incarcerated people, they remain especially vulnerable to infection and illness.

In recent weeks, more contagious variants of the virus have appeared in prisons in Colorado, Michigan and elsewhere. Public health officials say the presence of variants in prisons is likely to be more widespread than known because most facilities do not regularly screen for them.

Early in the nation’s vaccination program, incarcerated people in most states were not given priority to be inoculated, though they have an elevated risk of infection and death. By April, most states had announced plans to vaccinate prisoners in subsequent months.

Still, many inmates and correctional officers have been reluctant to get the shots, according to state prison systems and jails. All of it has left the likelihood of eliminating future outbreaks uncertain, public health experts say, even after much of the nation is vaccinated.

“It’s inevitable once that new strain gets here, it’s going to spread like wildfire,” James Moore, a prisoner at G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility in Michigan, said in an interview last month. “It’s inevitable. So we’re basically just sitting back and biding our time until we get sick.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2021 The New York Times Company

Recommended Stories

  • You're Vaccinated. Your Kids Are Not. What Now?

    WE ASKED PUBLIC HEALTH EXPERTS TO HELP ANSWER SOME OF YOUR MOST PRESSING QUESTIONS. As more parents get vaccinated ahead of their children, some families are finding themselves with questions that seem to have no clear answers: Is it finally OK to have indoor play dates? Can we take summer vacations, or fly on airplanes? What if my kids are high risk? If this new and perplexing reality has added to your stress, you’re not alone. “It has really produced a ton of new anxiety, this process of reopening, re-engaging with social interactions after a year trying to avoid them,” said Malia Jones, a community health scientist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The vaccines seem to have provided a promising path out of the pandemic, she said, “but also, oh my God, we have to renegotiate every single one of these situations.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The good news is that there are ways to think through some of the most common questions families may have based on federal guidance and what we know about Covid-19 risks, experts said. But keep in mind that what’s right for one family may not be right for yours. “When you’re assessing risk, it’s not a ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ It’s a framework,” said Dr. Lucy McBride, an internal medicine physician based in Washington, D.C. FIRST, WHEN CAN I EXPECT MY KID TO GET VACCINATED? Nobody knows for sure when vaccines will be readily available for all children. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been approved for use in kids 16 and older, but no coronavirus vaccines have been approved yet for those who are younger. Late last month, however, Pfizer-BioNTech announced promising results from a clinical trial involving adolescents, finding that the vaccine was highly effective in kids between 12 and 15. It’s tricky to predict how long the rest of the clinical trials and approval processes will take, but Dr. James Conway, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health who oversees vaccination programs there, said that it’s likely that vaccines will be available for 12- to 15-year-olds this summer, for 5- to 11-year-olds in late 2021, and for babies over 6 months old, toddlers and preschoolers in early 2022. CAN WE SOCIALIZE WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY WHO ARE VACCINATED? If you are a parent who is fully vaccinated (meaning it’s been at least two weeks since you received the second dose of a two-dose vaccine, or two weeks since you received a single-dose vaccine), guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that it is safe for you to spend time indoors, unmasked, with a small group of other fully vaccinated people. The C.D.C. hasn’t defined what a small gathering is, though public health officials have typically capped private indoor gatherings at 10 people during the pandemic. If your kids are around and they want to visit, indoors and unmasked, with vaccinated friends or relatives like grandparents, it’s safe for them to do so as long as anyone who is unvaccinated is from a single household and not at high risk for complications. CAN WE SOCIALIZE WITH OTHERS WHO AREN’T VACCINATED? If your kids aren’t vaccinated, they shouldn’t be mingling indoors and maskless with unvaccinated people from outside their household, since there’s a risk that they could transmit Covid-19 to each other and to others, Dr. McBride said. An exception to this rule would be if families have formed a pod together in which they socialize with each other and no one else. However, “we’re seeing so many mental health impacts from Covid-19 on our kids — like anxiety and depression and isolation and loneliness,” said Dr. Nia Heard-Garris, a pediatrician at Northwestern Medicine. So it’s important for families to find ways to safely balance the two. “You can definitely have a play date with other families,” Dr. Jones said. “You just need to keep taking the same precautions.” Hold gatherings outside when you can, encourage physical distancing and, ideally, wear masks. “We’re not at a point yet where we can have indoor play dates with no masks on among unvaccinated kids,” she said. IS IT SAFE TO TRAVEL WITH OR WITHOUT MY KIDS? Now that many adults are vaccinated, families are, understandably, feeling the itch to travel again — and even go on vacation. If you’re fully vaccinated and want to travel without your kids, it is safe to do so within the United States, according to C.D.C. guidelines, and you don’t need to get tested before or after your trip, or self-quarantine upon return. The chance that you will contract Covid-19 and then transmit it to others, including your family, is low. But what if you want to travel with your unvaccinated children? That’s a trickier question, but experts say that it can be done safely, as long as you take certain precautions. “It’s not out of the question to go on a family vacation over the summer,” said Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. Before planning your trip, check state and local health departments to see if there are any travel restrictions for where you live, and for anywhere along your route or where you’ll be staying. If you have a child with certain medical conditions that may increase their risk for complications from Covid-19, you may want to talk through your travel plans with their pediatrician first. Unvaccinated kids should get a Covid-19 test one to three days before the trip, and three to five days upon return. They should also self-quarantine for seven days after the trip (even if their test result is negative). While traveling, everyone (except children under 2) should still wear masks in public, stay six feet from others when possible, wash hands or use hand sanitizer, and avoid crowds. If your kids can tolerate it, Dr. Rivers suggested, have them double mask during plane rides with a surgical mask on the bottom and a cloth mask on top. CAN WE DINE INDOORS OR GO BACK TO THE GYM? If you’re fully vaccinated, the C.D.C. has said that you can resume activities like eating indoors at restaurants or going to the gym; and it is OK for you to go and enjoy these activities if you have unvaccinated children at home, Dr. Jones said. But keep in mind that these are still some of the highest-risk settings, and while it’s highly unlikely that a vaccinated parent would bring the virus home, it’s still best to avoid these venues when they’re crowded and wear masks and physically distance when possible. It’s also best not to bring your unvaccinated children along when doing these kinds of activities, experts said, since they might get exposed to, and spread, Covid-19 within the community. At restaurants, for instance, “you can’t eat with a mask on, and the restaurants will be full of other people who are of unknown vaccine status,” Dr. Jones said. (It’s far better to eat outdoors if possible.) TAKE A DEEP BREATH — THESE DECISIONS ARE HARD. It can be hard for parents to wrap their heads around the fact that Covid-19 — which can cause serious and sometimes deadly complications in adults — is typically mild for kids and teens, causing symptoms that are often no worse than those of a cold, if they have any symptoms at all. “Kids do experience mild or even asymptomatic illness, on average,” Dr. Rivers said. Still, some kids may be at higher risk for severe illness from Covid-19 than others. These include children and teens with underlying medical conditions like asthma, diabetes, congenital heart disease, a suppressed immune system, or certain genetic, neurologic or metabolic conditions like Down syndrome. Most high-risk kids still do OK when they get Covid-19, but parents may want to talk through the safety of various scenarios with their pediatricians, said Dr. Carmin Powell, a pediatrician at Stanford Medicine. Remember that there is no one-size-fits-all approach. Weigh the pros and cons and make decisions that are a good fit for your family. “If people choose to remain conservative, that’s not wrong. And if people choose to become a little more flexible, that’s not wrong, either,” Dr. Rivers said. “It’s a hard time, but I think it’s good that we’re having these problems, because it means that things are improving.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • How the GOP Lost Its Clear Voice on Foreign Policy

    For decades, Sen. Lindsey Graham traveled the world with his friend John McCain, visiting war zones and meeting with foreign allies and adversaries, before returning home to promote the Republican gospel of an internationalist, hawkish foreign policy. But this week, after President Joe Biden announced that troops would leave Afghanistan no later than Sept. 11, Graham took the podium in the Senate press gallery and hinted that spreading the party’s message had become a bit lonely. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “I miss John McCain a lot but probably no more than today,” Graham said. “If John were with us, I’d be speaking second.” McCain, the onetime prisoner of war in Vietnam, in many ways embodied a distinctive Republican worldview: a commitment to internationalism — and confrontation when necessary — that stemmed from the Cold War and endured through the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush before evolving after the Sept. 11 attacks to account for the threat of global terrorism. Then came Donald Trump, who campaigned on a promise to put America first, an isolationist mantra that resonated with a nation weary of endless wars. Now out of power in Washington, Republicans have splintered into disparate factions, with few figures to take the lead. In the Senate, lawmakers who built reputations as leaders on foreign policy — like McCain and Sens. Richard Lugar and John Warner — are long gone. Trump defenestrated much of the party’s policymaking establishment by alienating dozens of foreign policy experts who refused to support his campaign, let alone enter his administration. And for ambitious Republican officials, the political calculation remains stark: To the extent that Republican voters care at all about foreign policy issues, many have come to embrace Trump’s nationalistic views on issues like trade, overseas military ventures and even Russia. “Boy, I’m hard-pressed,” said Chuck Hagel, the former Republican senator, when asked to name a GOP foreign policy expert in the Senate. “The emphasis on foreign policy probably hasn’t been the same with senators. But I can’t think of a Dick Lugar or a John Warner or any of the guys I served with.” Graham, who made an unsuccessful run for president and was always overshadowed by McCain as a Republican voice on foreign policy, spoke for more than a half-hour at a news conference Wednesday, walking listeners through a history of the Afghan conflict. “This is what they’re capable of doing when we ignore the threat of the enemy,” he said, gesturing to a large photo of a burning World Trade Tower. “The likelihood of this and this happening again is going through the roof after President Biden’s decision today.” Other leading Republicans, some of whom condemned Trump’s pledge to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by May 1, also pressed the traditional Republican viewpoint of using American might to protect the nation’s interests. Mitch McConnell, the Senate minority leader, warned that pulling out the troops would be a “grave mistake.” “Apparently, we’re to help our adversaries ring in the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks by gift-wrapping the country and handing it right back to them,” he said in a speech on the Senate floor. But that view was far from uniform. Sen. Rand Paul, long a vocal opponent of foreign intervention, said he was “grateful” to Biden. “Enough endless wars,” he tweeted. Sen. Ted Cruz told CNN that he was “glad the troops are coming home.” And Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who has ambitions of developing a new policy framework for the party, praised the decision. “President Biden should withdraw troops in Afghanistan by May 1, as the Trump administration planned, but better late than never,” he said. “It’s time for this forever war to end.” The dispute is hardly new or contained to the GOP. Many Democrats have come to believe that foreign policy should serve domestic economic and political goals far more heavily than in the past. But Sen. Jack Reed, the Democratic chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, has warned that a full withdrawal from Afghanistan could pose a significant national security threat. For Republicans, the shift inward comes as their long dominance over issues of national security and international affairs is waning. Trump rejected Republican foreign policy orthodoxy but largely struggled to articulate a cohesive countervailing view beyond a vague notion of putting America first. He embraced strongmen, cast longtime allies as free riders and favored a transactional approach, rejecting any notion of the kind of values-driven foreign policy that had defined the party for decades. The party’s foreign policy establishment found itself exiled from Trump’s government and fighting for relevance against an insurgent isolationist party base. “To say that there is a single Republican foreign policy position is to miss what’s been happening within the conservative movement on these issue for the last 20 years,” said Lanhee Chen, a Hoover Institution scholar and policy adviser to a number of prominent Republican officials. “The characters change, the terminology changes, but the differences remain.” Yet that old debate carries new political resonance for the party as it confronts the political need to develop a platform that goes beyond simply opposing whatever the Democratic administration puts in place. “Anytime you don’t have the White House and you don’t have control of the Congress, it is a time to look inward and figure out what the predominate view is,” Chen said. With the Republican base more focused on issues like relitigating the election and so-called cancel culture, there has been little discussion about what larger agenda the party should pursue. But some experts see an opportunity for Republicans to articulate a new conservative perspective on national security issues. Foreign policy, particularly withdrawing from Afghanistan, was one of the few areas where Republican elected officials were willing to publicly criticize Trump. Now that he has left office, foreign policy experts who condemned Trump throughout his administration and endorsed Biden by the dozens are hopeful that party consensus will revert to the traditional Republican values of free trade, more open immigration and a re-embrace of international alliances. “Restoration does feel like the right word, both in the long-shot nature of it occurring and in the correction to what have long been identified as conservative policies,” said Kori Schake, who directs foreign and military policy studies at the conservative American Enterprise Institute and served on the National Security Council under President George W. Bush. Yet chances that Republicans will achieve a complete restoration of the traditional party platform seem low, particularly if Trump continues to flex his political power among his base. The former president captured the hearts and minds of his followers, shifting opinions on issues of globalism. During his administration, polling showed Republican voters adopted a more positive view of Russia and became more skeptical of trade agreements and international alliances. A survey conducted by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs last year found that Republican voters preferred a more nationalist approach, valuing economic self-sufficiency and taking a unilateral approach to diplomacy and global engagement When asked about the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, 58% of Republicans surveyed said the outbreak showed the United States should be less reliant on other countries, compared with just 18% of Democrats who said the same. Close to half of Republicans agreed that “the United States is rich and powerful enough to go it alone, without getting involved in the problems of the rest of the world,” and two-thirds said they preferred that the country produce its own goods as opposed to buying or selling overseas. Another survey by Tony Fabrizio, one of Trump’s pollsters, found that only 7% of Republicans prioritize national security and foreign policy issues, compared with nearly one-quarter who care about economic issues. “We don’t want to engage in nation building; we don’t want to engage in endless police actions,” said John McLaughlin, who also conducted polling for Trump. “President Trump was ahead of the curve when he was saying we need to have an American-first policy, and that’s where public opinion is within the party.” Much of that debate may play out in the early phases of the 2024 presidential race as Republican contenders attempt to burnish their foreign policy credentials. Already, some are casting themselves as heirs to the Trump legacy, with Mike Pompeo, the former secretary of state, and Nikki Haley, the former ambassador to the United Nations, widely assumed to be weighing presidential bids. Pompeo, who recently became co-chair of a new foreign policy group at the Nixon Foundation that aims to reassert “conservative realism,” said he supported Biden’s decision. “Reducing our footprint in Afghanistan is completely appropriate,” Pompeo said in an interview on Fox News. “It’s the right thing.” The comment marked rare praise from a man who is emerging as the most outspoken critic of Biden among former top Trump officials. Of course, as the Fox News hosts pointed out, had Trump won reelection, the troops would have been coming home next month — with the full support of Pompeo, if not many other Republican leaders. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Tearful mother of trans son pleads with Texas lawmakers as they introduce bill criminalising parents who support transition

    The four bills have been deemed anti-trans and opposed by doctors

  • A Taliban leader told the BBC 'we have won' after Biden announced the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

    President Joe Biden plans to pull all US troops out of Afghanistan by September 11, most likely leaving the country's government vulnerable.

  • CNN crew member collapses as Daunte Wright protesters pelt reporters with bottle and eggs

    ‘A bottle of water knocked you out? Hahahaha’

  • SolarWinds: Russian intelligence behind major cyber attack, Raab reveals as US expels diplomats

    ‘We see what Russia is doing to undermine our democracies’, foreign minister says

  • TikTokker’s great-grandfather sends her on scavenger hunt from beyond the grave that leads her to a fortune

    Iris Rogers was trying to find the original deed to the family farm which her great-grandfather had stored in a milk jug

  • Officer who shot Daunte Wright charged with second-degree manslaughter

    FOX News' Mike Tobin reports on the ground in Minnesota on 'Special Report'

  • AOC ignores Marjorie Taylor Greene’s incessant Twitter pleas for a public ‘head to head’

    MTG says a debate ‘would be informative for the American People’ with her degree in business administration and AOC’s degree in economics

  • Britain calls out Russia for 'malign' cyber attacks

    Britain has accused the Kremlin of being behind cyber attacks on UK soil and summoned the Russian ambassador to the Foreign Office. It came as Joe Biden imposed tough new economic sanctions on Moscow, and expelled 10 Russian diplomats, over the same SolarWinds hack that caused chaos to US government computer systems last year. For the first time, the UK's National Cyber Security Centre, the defensive branch of GCHQ, confirmed that a "low single-digit number" of public sector organisations had been hit, although it said the impact had been "low". It refused to confirm reports that NHS trusts were among the infiltrated targets, but a Government source said the "objective was espionage, aiming to obtain information". At the Foreign Office, Sir Philip Barton, the Permanent Under Secretary, expressed Britain's "deep concern" to Andrei Kelin, the Russian ambassador, over a "pattern of malign activity" including cyber attacks, interference in democratic processes, and the build-up of military forces near Ukraine. The ambassador was told the Kremlin "needs to cease its provocations".

  • BLM activist arrested for anti-Asian hate crime in Seattle

    ‘Thank God the light finally changed and I was able to drive off’, said victim after abuse

  • ‘We stayed. The citizens are why we stay’: CNN reporter goes viral after police threaten to arrest journalists

    Journalism is Not a Crime: Experienced corespondent stands her ground, writes Andrew Buncombe

  • America facing vaccine passport ‘mess’, experts warn

    ‘I think it’s going to be a tidal wave that’s going to be very difficult to stop’

  • Shake-up at Triller. TikTok rival replaces CEO and buys AI firm

    Triller's parent company on Wednesday appointed a new CEO, Mahi de Silva, after acquiring his company, Amplify.ai for an undisclosed price.

  • Daunte Wright: 'One of those kids everybody looked up to'

    Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old father, was killed during a traffic stop in a suburb of Minneapolis.

  • Can you still get Covid-19 after having the vaccine?

    Pfizer is 95 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 disease and Moderna is 94 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 disease

  • Biden news – live: Russia to launch counter sanctions as Trumps’ host Hawaii-themed Mar-a-Lago party

    Follow all the latest US politics and Biden administration updates below

  • Biden expels Russian diplomats and announces new sanctions in retaliation for hacking

    Sanctions follow allegations of election interference and a hacking campaign

  • BBC receives 109,741 complaints over Prince Philip coverage

    Thousands of viewers contacted the BBC to say they felt the amount of coverage was excessive.

  • Man charged with arson attack on Black church caught with help from Tesla security camera

    Prosecutors say Dushko Vulchev behind string of fires and tyre slashings in Massachusetts town