Incarcerated man charged with threatening to kill Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood

A Deltona man placed on probation three years ago for threatening to conduct a mass shooting, and bomb, and burn down federal buildings and high schools, was charged this week with threatening to kill Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Ethan Russell, 22, in jail since May on charges of trespassing at a construction site where he attempted suicide, wrote in a letter on Monday that he would run Chitwood over with a car. If that didn't kill him, he said he would beat him to death and burn his body with napalm, his arrest report said.

Russell was charged Monday with written threats to kill or do bodily harm to another person, threatening to discharge a destructive device by using a bomb, and written threats to carry out a mass shooting or terrorist act.

Threats likely not credible

On Thursday Russell was being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail without bail.

"I'm aware of it," Chitwood said Monday of the threat. He said he believed Russell's threats were not credible. "He wants to kill people but he is sitting in jail. He obviously has problems."

There have been four other men arrested for threatening to kill Chitwood, from New Jersey, Connecticut, California, and Canada. The men posted online death threats after the sheriff spoke out against hate groups targeting Jews and minorities in Volusia County.

Russell was angry with the sheriff for calling him a "monster" when he was investigated and charged in 2019. While in jail for attempted burglary, criminal mischief, and possession of burglary tools, Russell wrote threats on three separate occasions.

The threats detailed plans to bomb the FBI building in Jacksonville, and then from a rooftop shoot people with a sniper rifle as they ran out of the federal building. He also threatened to burn down Deltona High School and Pine Ridge High School.

"Ethan (Russell) referenced the Volusia Sheriff’s Office’s publication of the event and Sheriff Mike Chitwood’s comment about Ethan being a “monster to society,” detectives wrote in Russell's arrest report.

A 'particular hatred' toward Chitwood

Russell said he felt as if he did not deserve that type of backlash for a letter and stated he received unfavorable treatment from his family and community because of the Sheriff's Office investigation and subsequent news of it.

"Due to the spotlight caused by this investigation, Ethan (Russell) stated he has particular hatred toward Sheriff Chitwood and blames him for the reaction he received from his community," his arrest report states.

Russell also told detectives his disdain for certain public and political figures comes from a deeply rooted anger caused by childhood trauma, and that he takes his anger out on other people, investigators wrote in the report.

In this week's incident, Russell also threatened to assassinate President Joe Biden by shooting him in the back of the head with a sniper rifle.

Also included in Russell's target list was Gov. Ron DeSantis. Russell wrote he would go to DeSantis' home, break in, tie the governor to his bed, and then burn down the house, according to the investigative reports.

The 2019 threats

In March 2019, Russell was arrested for cutting off his ankle monitor, and also for attempted armed burglary after he was found with seven kitchen knives trying to break into a home.

On July 9, 2019, Russell handed a jail officer a note detailing his plans to join ISIS and bomb seven locations. His targets were the White House, the Capitol building, the Pentagon, Orlando International Airport, the Amway Center in Orlando, the Daytona International Speedway, and the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand.

Then on Nov. 8, 2019, deputies and the FBI also investigated Russell for sending threats through the jail's Smart Jail Mail. In this threatening letter, Russell outlined how when he got out of jail, he was going to purchase an Austrian sniper rifle, buy 20 to 30 propane tanks of gas, a blow torch, and gasoline, and bomb the FBI building in Jacksonville. Russell wrote he would climb to the top of a nearby building with the sniper rifle and shoot people as they ran out.

And on Nov. 12, he sent another letter threatening to kill. In his plans, he said he would set Gemini Springs Trail on fire, and burn down Deltona High School and Pine Ridge High School at midnight.

On Oct. 19, 2020, Russell pled no contest to two counts of written threats to kill/conduct a mass shooting. He was placed on five years probation and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Deltona man sends death threat to Sheriff Mike Chitwood