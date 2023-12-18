Incarcerated man dies at hospital, 12th death in county custody this year

A Moreno Valley man died at a hospital after being transferred from a Riverside County jail to be treated for an illness, the twelfth incarcerated person to die in the county's custody this year.

Shaundale Booker, 21, died at an undisclosed hospital, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. He had most recently been incarcerated at the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta, according to jail records. He was arrested in 2021 and was awaiting trial.

The department reported that Booker was admitted to the hospital for a recently diagnosed illness, but didn't say when. Hospital staff performed life-saving medical treatment when his condition worsened, but he ultimately died.

The sheriff's department did not report Booker's date and time of death, but said they were informed he died on Friday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Correctional Sergeant Christopher Wedel reported the death to the public by press release on Sunday evening.

Booker's death came days after another incarcerated man was found unresponsive in his cell and ultimately died. That man, Luke Hanchette, was accused of killing his cellmate in 2021. The department reported that investigators have found no signs of foul play connected to the deaths of either Booker or Hanchette.

The Desert Sun found in 2022 that Sheriff Chad Bianco's department had illegally failed to report several deaths to the California Department of Justice and when it did it reported inaccurate information. California Attorney General Rob Bonta opened a civil rights investigation of the department in February, citing a concerning rise in deaths of people in the county's custody. The department ultimately reported 19 in-custody deaths last year, more than twice its historical average.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Riverside County man dies at hospital after illness in jail, 12th this year