Incarcerated man dies at State Penitentiary, according to DOC

A man incarcerated at the South Dakota State Penitentiary died Friday, according to a Department of Corrections press release.

Madit Borthok, 41, died at the Jameson Annex, according to the DOC. No cause of death was listed.

Borthok was serving sentences for second-degree rape and simple assault on law enforcement conviction in Minnehaha County, according to the DOC.

Borthok would have been eligible for release in 2029, according to court documents.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Incarcerated man died Friday at State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls