Incarcerated man escapes from Yuma prison, law enforcement search underway

Yuma County

An incarcerated person at the Yuma prison is unaccounted for, according to a dispatcher at the San Luis Police Department.

The San Luis Police Department posted on its Facebook page Monday that it was "on the lookout for an escaped prisoner from the Arizona Department of Corrections. We are asking our community to contact the SLPD immediately if you see this subject. You may use the 911 number."

According to the Department Facebook page, the department has contacted the Gadsden School District as well as the San Luis High School "and all schools are on lock to be on the safe side."

The Department said there were several law enforcement agencies searching for the prisoner and released two photos of the incarcerated man in question.

The U.S. Marshal's Service in Yuma was unaware of the escape, and the Arizona Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to questions about the escape.

This story is developing.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man escapes from Yuma prison, search underway