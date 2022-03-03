Incarcerated person assaults chaplain at state prison in Florence

Florence prison

A chaplain was assaulted by an incarcerated person at the state prison in Florence on Thursday, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry.

"An inmate assault occurred at ASPC-Florence earlier today involving a Chaplain who suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is receiving external medical attention," a department spokesperson confirmed in an email. "At no point was there a threat to public safety and the complex remained secure."

The Department said a criminal investigation is underway, and it would pursue "appropriate criminal charges against the inmate involved."

The Florence prison is more than 100 years old. Gov. Doug Ducey announced the planned closure of the prison in 2020, saying it would cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars to bring the prison fully up to necessary safety standards.

The state has begun transferring some of the prisoners at Florence to a private facility run by CoreCivic.

The Department did not release the name of the chaplain who was assaulted.

Rev. Kim Crecca, who coordinates the Episcopal Prison Ministry programs, said religious teams and volunteers from the Episcopal Church have always felt safe when entering state prisons.

"The protocols in place assure constant communication with the officers and staff at the facilities," Crecca said. "We pray for the chaplain who has been injured and that this is an isolated incident.”

Bishop Jennifer Reddall, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Arizona, said any dangerous incidents involving chaplains should be investigated, "but the religious, faith, and pastoral care needs of incarcerated persons continue," Reddall said. "Those needs must continue to be met through chaplain and pastoral volunteers.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

