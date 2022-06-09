Incarcerated Romanian nationals now accused of planting skimming devices in Washington County

Romanian nationals accused of planting skimming devices at Sam’s Club stores in both Allegheny and Butler counties are now accused of targeting a store in Washington County as well.

South Strabane police have filed charges against Constatin Colceag and Raul Cojocaru, after a report of a skimmer found on a self-checkout register at the Sam’s Club in Trinity Point Shopping Plaza.

According to the criminal complaint, the skimmer went undetected for nearly four days.

“If they go scam me, they better be wary of me coming to look them up,” said James Wagner. “I got my carry permit, and I ain’t scared of you.”

The criminal complaint also said that police tracked down the men using surveillance images and license plate readers.

Investigators also uncovered several electronic devices, including a laptop, passports, and fake IDs.

Police are now warning customers who frequented any of the locations targeted to check their bank and credit card accounts for any irregular activity.

“I don’t ever use the credit card on registers, I use the app on my phone so I don’t have that issue,” said Sherry Fritz.

