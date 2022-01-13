Incarcerated Southbridge man sentenced to 12 to 15 years in beating death of elderly man

WORCESTER — A 33-year-old Southbridge man, who has been incarcerated for six years waiting for his day in court, pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter in connection to the beating death of an elderly man.

Albert L. Henderson III initially pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, but Thursday changed his plea to guilty to a lesser charge.

During a proceeding in Worcester Superior Court, he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection to the death of 74-yearHector Luis Ramos, whose lifeless body was found on railroad tracks near Gateway Park Jan. 24, 2016.

Henderson was sentenced to 12 to 15 years in state prison and credited 2,176 days (roughly six years) served while awaiting trial.

Prior to the sentencing by Judge James G. Reardon Jr., Assistant District Attorney John H. Melander Jr. went over the facts of the case.

Albert Henderson at a 2016 court appearance.

Six years ago, Ramos was found lying face-up between Providence and Worcester Railroad tracks near Lincoln and Prescott streets. He was beneath a stopped train. The victim had extensive trauma to his face and head.

A large piece of concrete with blood on it was two feet from the victim’s head, Melander said.

Worcester police Sgt. Thomas R. Radula retrieved video footage from the front of the train, which showed Ramos’ lifeless body already on the tracks, Melander said.

A DNA profile generated from blood later found on Henderson’s jacket and the underside brim of the defendant’s baseball cap, as well as blood on the concrete block, matched that of Ramos, according to Melander.

A witness told police that Henderson was acting erratically the night Ramos’ body was discovered. The suspect allegedly told the witness he had been assaulted downtown and had stabbed two people in the neck. About an hour before the discovery of Ramos’ body, Henderson was taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, Melander said.

Blood on his hands

The hospitalization reportedly came after police went to a home on Euclid Avenue and found Henderson with blood on his hands and talking about suicide. He told police he had been in a fight with his family, Melander said.

In court Thursday, Ailine Ramos, the youngest daughter of the victim, read from a victim impact statement, prior to the sentencing. She said she felt overwhelmed and frustrated over the loss of her father.

Through tears, she asked the defendant, who stood silently in the courtroom, a series of questions that he never answered including, "Why did you do what you did? Do you have any empathy? Are you any better? Are you satisfied?"

It was established in court that Henderson had a 10th-grade education and history of mental illness, which weighted heavy in the change from first-degree murder to voluntary manslaughter, which both Melander and Tom G. Vukmirovits, the lawyer for the defendant, agreed with.

Vukmirovits called the circumstances a "tragic case" and said his client was not in the right frame of mind six years ago and should have been receiving treatment a long time ago.

However, since being in custody at Bridgewater State Prison, Henderson has been taking daily medication and participating in regular individual and group therapy and it has been helping, Vukmirovits said.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Incarcerated Southbridge man sentenced to 12 to 15 years in beating death of elderly man