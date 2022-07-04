Incarcerated woman died from drug overdose at York County Jail

Jul. 4—The woman found deceased in her York County Jail cell Sunday died as the result of a drug overdose and her death is not suspicious, Maine State Police said Monday.

Nicole Turner, 35, of Biddeford was found dead in the cell at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Her death was investigated by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, which is tasked with looking into deaths in nearly every jail in the state.

"The death at the York County Jail is an overdose. The detective found nothing suspicious," said Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss in an email. Moss said she did not know the type of drug responsible for the overdose.

York County authorities provided little new information about the case Monday. Turner had been held at the jail since June 21 on "miscellaneous" charges, Sheriff William King said Sunday.

In response to an email and voicemail Monday from the Press Herald asking for the specific criminal charges Turner was being held on, where she was arrested and the circumstances of her death in the custody of the sheriff's office, King replied in an email late Monday afternoon.

"Although they appear straightforward, your questions are not easy to answer," he said. "The departed had multiple dockets (I believe in different jurisdictions) and was housed at Cumberland (as a York County inmate) before returning to York County recently. I want to provide you with exact information and simply have not had time to review all historical information with my staff."

He added: "I will put together your requests tomorrow."