Incel shooter had Reddit account banned one day before spree killing after he sexually harassed a 16-year-old girl on the site

Jake Davison shot five people and himself in a mass shooting in Plymouth, England, on 12 August 2021.

Just one day before the shooting, Reddit banned Davison's account for violating guidelines.

On the site, Davison sexually harrassed a 16-year-old girl, as well as participating in a number of incel forums.

Jake Davison's Reddit account was banned just one day before he shot five people, including his mother and a child, and then himself.

The 22-year-old shot five people and himself in Plymouth, England, in a mass shooting on 12 August 2021. Insider's Charlotte Columbo has the full story.

A Reddit spokesperson confirmed to Insider that the account was suspended for violation of their policies.

This news comes as Mel Magazine reports a 16-year-old girl reported Davison for harassing her on the site.

"[A]m i not entitled to my big titty 16 18 year old GF?? I don't pursue girls that age. But for example if i were to walk into my room and find a 16 year old spread wide on my bed yeah i would have sex with her." Davison messaged the un-named teenager.

He also said that the hypothetical interaction between the 16 and 22-year-old wouldn't be problematic, as "in the uk its legal."

He also reportedly asked the girl to fly to the UK from the USA to have sex with him.

Reddit did not confirm the specific reasons for the removal of Davison's account. The site does prohibit both sexual harassment and the solicitation of a minor.

A Reddit spokesperson told Insider that "We take these matters very seriously. Our investigation is ongoing."

Davison repeatedly self-identified as an incel, an "involuntary celibate" who does not have sex and blames women for not giving it to them.

Davison was an active user of several incel-related Reddit channels, including r/inceltear, r/mensrights and r/virgin.

According to other users of Reddit, a week before the shooting, Davison allegedly wrote a post on the site entitled "just went to the doctors first person to ever touch my d--- was a weird gay doctor."

The post read "Its a f----- joke literally laughing right now but crying inside grown ass man with hair on my chest and never had my d--- touched by someone until this gay doctor imagine that i wish it was some 16 year old girl with perky tities and beautiful soft hnds and wide hips instead it was a f------ ugly hairy middle aged man who gave off homosexual vibes".

Davison also created posts saying: "Why do women struggle so badly to sympathize and understand mens plights issues and problems in society and life but as men we can easily sympathize and understand womens issues and problems."

A post on R/DeadRedditors - a channel of the site dedicated to Reddit users who have passed - reads, "[Davison] will not be missed, but those he took with him will. Let this serve as a warning that incel groups are dangerous. They radicalise troubled people until they do things like this. F--- reddit for allowing these forums for hate and violence to exist. Rest in peace to the victims, we miss you. Love will prevail."

Davison was also active on YouTube and made videos where he complained about being isolated and lonely.

YouTube deactivated his account on August 12, the day of the shooting.

