'Incel' teen held without bail on federal bomb threat charge

LARRY NEUMEISTER
·3 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — A teenager who prosecutors say touts himself as subscribing to an online subculture that has been linked to violent attacks was arrested Wednesday on a bomb threat charge.

Nineteen-year-old Malik Sanchez, known online as “Smooth Sanchez,” was arrested on a charge of conveying false and misleading information and hoaxes after he allegedly made a hoax threat in February to detonate a bomb at a restaurant in Manhattan’s Flatiron neighborhood. He was ordered held without bail.

In a criminal complaint in Manhattan federal court, investigators said Sanchez on Feb. 13 posted a video online showing him approaching two women seated outside the restaurant and telling them that a bomb would go off in two minutes.

“I take you with me and I kill all you," the criminal complaint quoted him as saying loudly. "I kill all you right now.”

The women gathered their belongings and went into the restaurant, four other diners ran away and at least one person summoned law enforcement via 911, the complaint said. Sanchez had left by the time authorities arrived.

In March, the complaint said, Sanchez was arrested on state charges after he approached multiple women at an outdoor seating area in Manhattan and made hand gestures mimicking pointing a gun. When several individuals tried to get him to stop, he pepper sprayed one of them in the face, it said.

Prosecutors said Sanchez self-identifies as an “involuntary celibate” or “incel,” a mostly online group of individuals, primarily men, who believe society unjustly denies them sexual or romantic attention. The online subculture has been linked to attacks in California, Florida and Canada.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Ona T. Wang in Manhattan federal court rejected a defense lawyer's claim that his client was not an actual threat because he was doing outrageous things to post online and participants in videos knew they were part of “scripted” content.

Wang noted that Sanchez had at least four restraining orders against him, which she said showed that not everyone viewed his actions as non-threatening. She said it appeared his “conduct may be escalating.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kaylan Lasky had argued that no bail be granted, saying Sanchez had recently been arrested for stunts that included climbing the Queensboro Bridge and the confrontation that led to him spraying Mace.

Defense attorney Clay Kaminsky, though, told the judge that Sanchez “is seeking attention” rather than posing a true threat.

He cited his client's online videos, saying they can be hours long “and people are watching them ... commenting and egging him on.”

“He’s an attention-seeking 19-year-old and he can be helped,” Kaminsky said.

In a release, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said Sanchez had “frightened innocent victims, sowed chaos, and diverted precious law enforcement resources.”

William F. Sweeney Jr., head of New York's FBI office, said: “Whether real or perceived, a threat of violence is a serious action with real-life consequences."

New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said the alleged hoax bomb threat “disrupted not only the safety and well-being of several innocent restaurant patrons but the fabric of society.”

Recommended Stories

  • Bernie Madoff, Wall Street financier and Ponzi scheme organizer, has died at age 82

    Madoff used his business to attract investors, who were then recommended to bring in new clients and drive the biggest Ponzi scheme in US history.

  • New Zealand mosque shooter's court hearing postponed due to no-show

    The mass shooter who killed 51 people in New Zealand in 2019 did not appear in court on Thursday after seeking a judicial review of his prison conditions and his status as a "terrorist entity". White supremacist Brenton Tarrant was sentenced in August to jail for life without parole for the murders at two mosques in Christchurch on March 15, 2019, the worst mass shooting in the country's history. He launched a legal challenge this week seeking a review of his prison conditions and his status as a "terrorist entity".

  • Officer wounded in school wasn't shot by student's gun

    A Tennessee police officer wounded during a confrontation with a student inside a high school bathroom was not shot by the student's gun, authorities said Wednesday, contradicting earlier law enforcement reports that the teenager fired and hit the officer. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released updated details of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville on Monday that left the student dead and a school resource officer wounded. The student was identified Wednesday as Anthony J. Thompson, Jr., 17.

  • Pakistan interior minister recommends ban on Islamist party

    Pakistan's interior minister on Wednesday recommended a ban on an Islamist political party whose supporters held violent rallies this week to condemn the arrest of their leader that left at least five people dead. Saad Rizvi, an Islamist cleric, had threatened protests if authorities did not expel the French ambassador over depictions of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. The announcement by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad came hours after Pakistani security forces — swinging batons and firing tear gas — moved in to clear sit-ins by the protesting Islamists in the capital Islamabad and elsewhere.

  • Cotton watchdog removes statement on Xinjiang forced labor from its website

    Last year, an international cotton watchdog organization announced it was ceasing all operations in Xinjiang amid reports of widespread forced labor. That statement has now disappeared from the organization's website as backlash grows in China against international attempts to boycott Xinjiang cotton.The big picture: The Chinese government is pressuring foreign companies and organizations to stay silent on repression in Xinjiang, or in some cases, to even actively promote Xinjiang-made products.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: The Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a Europe-based nonprofit, has recently faced pressure to rescind its October 2020 announcement that it was enacting a policy of "responsible disengagement" and pulling out of Xinjiang. In late March, the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times ran a series of articles lambasting BCI for ceasing its Xinjiang operations.On March 26, BCI's Shanghai branch said that it had found no evidence of forced labor in the Xinjiang cotton industry.Driving the news: Major global clothing retailers including H&M and Adidas have recently faced a state-fanned consumer boycott in China over their previous statements disavowing Xinjiang cotton.Background: A growing body of evidence indicates that hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs may be working under coerced conditions in the Xinjiang cotton industry, amid a campaign of repression including mass internment and forced sterilization of Muslim minorities.The U.S. has banned imports of all cotton and tomato products from Xinjiang.What they're saying: "We will not be providing input on this at the moment," BCI spokesperson Joe Woodruff told Axios in an email.When asked in a follow-up email if BCI now believed there was no forced labor in the Xinjiang cotton industry and if BCI would be resuming operations there, Woodruff did not respond.Go deeper: Global textile watchdogs struggled to raise alarms in XinjiangMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden breaks with Obama, as well as Trump, on everything from Afghanistan to spending

    First with the coronavirus relief bill and now with the announcement that the U.S. will withdraw from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, Biden is charting his own course, making clear that his administration will not follow the “Obama 3.0” plotline some had predicted for him.

  • When it comes to COVID-19, what's the matter with Maryland?

    Gov. Larry Hogan vowed to stick to his cautious approach, but last month he moved abruptly to reopen the state at a time when public health officials were continuing to plead for caution.

  • CEO who Fox News called 'socialist' for $70k minimum wage says company is now worth $10billion

    The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented

  • Pro-Trump lawyer and conspiracy theorist Lin Wood clashes with Republicans at GOP meeting: ‘You’re a liar and a manipulator’

    ‘The Senate race was a rigged election – wake up and see it,’ attorney says during gathering

  • Man who shot elephant seal in head as it rested on beach sentenced to prison

    Jordan Gerbich killed marine mammal ‘as a kind of grotesque test’ after friend told him to

  • Before and after photos show Caribbean island completely covered in volcanic ash

    The La Soufriere volcano has erupted multiple times since Friday, and the damage to St Vincent is shocking

  • Pelosi says she would have ‘battled’ capitol rioters with stilettos: ‘I’m a street fighter’

    Rioters were seen searching for the House Speaker on 6 January

  • Ukraine rehearses repelling tank attack near Russian-annexed Crimea

    Ukraine's armed forces rehearsed repelling a tank and infantry attack near the border of Russian-annexed Crimea on Wednesday, the Ukrainian military said in a statement. The drills came a day after U.S. President Joe Biden phoned Russian President Vladimir to discuss a build-up of Russian troops near eastern Ukraine and in Crimea, among other U.S. concerns. Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and fighting has increased in recent weeks in eastern Ukraine, where government forces have battled Russian-backed separatists in a seven-year conflict that Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people.

  • 5-year-old critically injured in crash with Britt Reid leaves hospital after 2 months

    “She still cannot walk, talk or eat like a normal 5-year-old,” family said in an update on their GoFundMe page.

  • Senate overwhelmingly votes to advance bill on anti-Asian hate crimes in a rare bipartisan move

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer praised Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's cooperation as a "very good thing," saying: "I salute him for it."

  • Intelligence agencies: China is top threat to U.S. global influence

    A 27-page report, which summarizes the best assessments of analysts from across the 18 different agencies within the intelligence community, has identified China as the biggest threat to U.S. global influence.

  • McConnell condemns Biden's 'clumsy' plans to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by 9/11 as a 'grave mistake'

    Republicans had mixed reactions to Biden's decision. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said he's "glad the troops are coming home."

  • Is it time to take the police out of traffic stops?

    Traffic stops are the most common way Americans interact with the police. Does it make sense to have armed officers enforcing traffic laws?

  • Derek Chauvin trial: Use of force 'justified' says defence expert

    An expert called by the defence says officer Derek Chauvin acted with "objective reasonableness".

  • Listen to the music of a spider's web. Tell me what do you hear?

    From communication to construction, spiderwebs may offer an orchestra of information, says Markus Buehler, engineering professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who has been using artificial intelligence to study them. "We have recorded these vibrations from spiders and used artificial intelligence to learn these vibrational patterns and associate them with certain actions, basically learning the spider's language." Buehler and his team of researchers created 3D models of spiderwebs when the arachnids were doing different things - such as construction, repair, hunting and feeding.