‘Incel’ terrorist who tried to kill US spy is jailed for life

Joshua Bowles claimed he was disgusted by the victim’s ‘murky’ activities working for the US NSA - PA

An “Incel” terrorist who tried to kill a US spy after being “ghosted” by her predecessor has been jailed for life.

Joshua Bowles, 29, a former GCHQ employee, stabbed the woman in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, as she was leaving netball practice.

The computer programmer claimed he had acted because he was disgusted by her “murky” activities working for the US National Security Agency (NSA) alongside GCHQ.

But his barrister, Tim Forte, said Bowles, who suffers from Asperger’s Syndrome, had only claimed to be a terrorist because he was embarrassed by his real motivation, which was being rejected by another US spy working at GCHQ.

He had also been overlooked for a permanent promotion at the agency, his lawyer explained.

Mr Forte told the court: “There is nothing in this case demonstrating a terrorist cell, it’s an incel.”

Joshua Bowles in the reception area of the leisure centre in Cheltenham where the attack took place - CTPSE/PA

But prosecutor Duncan Penny KC said it was a “premeditated, targeted and vicious attack on an unarmed woman”.

He told the court: “That woman was a United States government employee working in the United Kingdom.

“She was attacked by a man who was carrying two knives and she was stabbed three times outside, and in the reception area of, a leisure centre in Cheltenham.

“Her selection as the target for this attack was entirely and solely associated with her role as a US government employee in the National Security Agency (NSA) of the United States.”

The judge, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb, ruled Bowles had been motivated by terrorism and jailed him for life, ordering that he serve at least 13 years before he is considered eligible for release.

She said she was satisfied the act of serious violence had been designed to influence the Government and was done with the purpose of advancing a political cause.

‘Adverse impact’

The judge told Bowles: “The court cannot avoid the conclusion that a significant part of your motivation was that your action would have an adverse impact on the intelligence communities of the United Kingdom and the United States.

“Your anger against GCHQ and women had persuaded you to launch an attack through which you intended however unrealistically to disrupt intelligence between the UK and the US by killing one of the Americans working in the UK.

“This was a politically motivated attack.”

The court heard Bowles had carefully planned the attack, carrying out reconnaissance on the leisure centre and searching the internet for topics including US Unabomber terrorist Theodore Kaczynski, attacks on women, and white supremacy.

On the day of the attack he searched for murderers and serial killers, Russian massacres of German civilians, an Iraqi immigrant stabbing someone and misogynistic attacks on women.

The victim, who was only identified in court as 99230, suffered a 6cm wound to her lower abdomen, and wounds to her chest, thigh, lip, finger and had emergency surgery on her liver.

Bowles pleaded guilty to attempted murder at a previous hearing and also assaulting a man who attempted to intervene, causing him actual bodily harm.

‘The system is rigged’

After the attack, Bowles gave a statement to police in which he claimed he had targeted the woman because she was employed by the NSA.

He said: “The system is rigged. I believe the intelligence community helps ensure this rigging, this view has been reinforced by my time working at GCHQ.

“The target was selected for her employment at the NSA. Due to the size and resourcing, American intelligence represents the largest contributor within the intelligence community so made sense as the symbolic target.

“I consider GCHQ just as guilty. Any mental-health issues I may have, have been induced by the weight of the truth and the bleakness of the situation.

“Due to fear of retribution from the intelligence community I do not wish to divulge any details of the advanced capabilities I had exposure to whilst working in intelligence.”

But the court heard he had previously asked 99230’s predecessor out on a date, later telling colleagues she had “ghosted” him.

Det Ch Supt Olly Wright, head of Counter Terrorism Policing South East, said: “The attack that Bowles carried out was planned and incredibly violent involving two innocent victims.

“Now that the court proceedings have concluded, I really do hope that the victim can begin to rebuild.

“I don’t underestimate the impact this incident would have had on the victim and her family and friends and on the brave witnesses who intervened.

“I actually believe they saved her life. I would really like to thank them for it. They should be very proud of themselves.”

