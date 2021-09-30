Incentive program at Berks County Prison boosts COVID vaccinations

Sep. 30—To boost the COVID-19 vaccination rate at the Berks County Prison, officials at the facility are offering incentives to incarcerated individuals willing to get the jab.

Chief Deputy Warden Stephanie Smith told the Berks County Prison Board on Wednesday morning at its monthly meeting that the prison has begun offering snack packages and a free phone call for inmates who sign up for the vaccine.

"We've been working to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to our incarcerated population since it became available through our contracted medical provider in May of this year," she said. "We initially offered a free 10-minute video call for any inmate who volunteered to receive a vaccine, however we were not getting a significant level of interest over the summer."

So in September, the prison started offering a snack bag of approved commissary items along with the phone call in an effort to drive up interest. And it worked.

"We've been trying to incentivize and encourage the inmates who are interested in getting vaccinated from COVID, and we have recently made some adjustments to our incentive program and we have actually seen a tripling of interest in vaccination," she said. "So we are moving in the right direction."

Smith said she couldn't immediately provide the exact number of how many inmates got vaccinated thanks to the incentive program or the current percentage of inmates vaccinated because the prison's medical provider keeps that data.