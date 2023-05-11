Incentives of $45,400 expected to help this Topeka company expand and add 6 new jobs

Global Grain, 3610 N.W. 16th St., will soon expand and add more jobs, which were announced at Wednesday's Joint Economic Development Organization meeting.

Topeka and Shawnee County officials approved an incentive agreement Wednesday for a local business expecting to create six new jobs in the city.

Topeka's Joint Economic Development Organization board awarded Global Grain, 3610 N.W. 16th St., a cash incentive of $45,400 to aid in the company's growth.

The commodity export business was approved for performance-based incentives of up to $115,600 in June 2018. The company met original performance metrics and will now invest further in its Topeka facilities, said a Wednesday release.

"The prior agreement, known as 'Project Eagle, created 10 new jobs and led to $5 million in capital investments." the release said.

More: Kansas abortion clinic sues FDA over access to mifepristone pills used in telemedicine

Global Grain has been referred to as 'Project GiGi'

Topeka's Joint Economic Development Organization leaders gather with Global Grain partner Ryan Broxterman.

Previously referred to as “Project GiGi,” the expansion is expected to create average salaries of $60,000, plus benefits. The company is expected to make a $725,000 capital investment.

With a projected economic impact locally of $51.5 million over 10 years, the incentives are expected to result in a 41% return on investment for the community.

Ryan Broxterman, Global Grain partner, said the company is proud to call Topeka home.

“Doing business here has allowed us to scale up quicker than we expected when we launched almost five years ago," Broxterman said. "We’re thankful for the community partners who have helped make that possible, along with our amazing clients across the region who trust us to help grow their family farms and businesses.”

Expansion will be at the current site, and the six jobs added will be manufacturing ones, he told The Capital-Journal.

"We're adding onto our facility and improving flow while adding positions as we go as apart of the process," Broxterman said.

More: Capitol riot defendant Will Pope, of Topeka, viewing video in case involving CNN and Fox News

Story continues

Bill Riphahn, Shawnee County Commission chair, said seeing a local company invest further in Topeka and Shawnee County is fantastic.

“They’re creating more jobs for residents of our community, while working to serve farmers across the state, because they see the value of doing business right here in Shawnee County,” Riphahn said.

Go Topeka president Molly Howey offered a similar statement in Wednesday's release.

“As a homegrown company, Global Grain has worked closely with us over the years," Howey said. "We’re a great location for businesses wanting to advance in the agricultural-technology space, so it’s exciting that Global Grain sees the value in expanding here.

“They’ve been a great local partner and are bound to become an even bigger player in the area, and our region. I’m confident Global Grain will continue to positively impact Topeka and Shawnee county through job creation, new business expenditure, and in many other ways.”

Keishera Lately is the business reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. She can be reached at klately@cjonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @Lately_KT.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Global Grain to use $45,400 in incentives to expand facility, add jobs