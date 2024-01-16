Will incentives entice towns to build more housing? Hochul hopes so.

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul is hoping state funding will entice towns and cities to build more housing after backing off her plan to mandate residential growth across the state, which was rejected by the state Legislature last year.

“I heard loud and clear from my friends in the Legislature that they believe more in carrots than sticks,” Hochul said Tuesday when unveiling her budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year. “We’ll do that — we’ll put the carrots to the test.”

Under a proposal in her executive budget, localities would need to make sufficient progress toward growing their housing stock in order to qualify for $650 million in discretionary funding.

Communities would have to go through a process to be certified as “pro-housing” to receive money through programs like the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and the Regional Council Capital Fund.

“I think many more communities will take us up on that, because it’s $650 million in discretionary funds in programs like the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which is wildly popular,” she told reporters after her budget address. “And I’ve been talking to supervisors all over Long Island and the Hudson Valley and upstate New York, and these communities want to apply.”

Meanwhile, she highlighted a series of proposals focused on boosting housing production in New York City — which are key priorities of Mayor Eric Adams.

“When I presented a transformative housing plan last year, a lot of members of the Legislature said they wouldn’t support it; others said they wanted local control for housing decisions,” Hochul said. “OK, let’s put that to the test. New York City, a local government, should get the local control they’ve been asking for.”

Hochul and Adams are pushing to revive a controversial tax break for multifamily development known as 421-a. In her remarks Tuesday, Hochul did not go into specifics on what she thinks a new program should look like.

She said she’s looking to “the real estate industry and labor to come up with a plan that they can work with, and so we’ve put a placeholder in for how that works out,” she told reporters. “We hope that there can be some very robust and productive negotiations over what that looks like. I don’t expect that that’s going to look identical to the current 421-a.”

The tax incentive has been the subject of debate for years between backers who consider it essential to housing construction, and critics who deem it a costly giveaway to developers.

Hochul additionally re-upped a proposal she introduced last year to extend a completion deadline for projects that began construction in time to qualify for the old program, which expired in June 2022.

“There were literally thousands of housing units that were just put on hold because they would not meet the statutory deadline,” Hochul said. “Why aren’t they allowed right now? That’s the most basic, common sense thing that should happen.”

She’s also pushing to raise a state cap on the size of newly constructed residential buildings, create a tax incentive requiring affordable housing from office-to-residential conversions and make way for the city to legalize basement apartments.

Housing Justice for All, which represents tenants and homeless New Yorkers, criticized the Democratic governor's plans, saying it doesn't do enough to foster new homes.

“New York’s affordability crisis starts and ends with housing," the group's campaign coordinator Cea Weaver said in a statement. "And yet instead of taking decisive action to ensure every New Yorker has a stable home, Governor Hochul has once again proposed tinkering around the edges on the same failed housing policies that brought us into this crisis."

