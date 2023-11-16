From incessant crowers to Robbie Williams – the noisy neighbours making lives hell

Living with small children is never easy. Living below them can be hell, too. That is the conclusion to be drawn from a recent London court case, which awarded £16k in damages to a couple who claimed their lives were being made “unbearable” by the clunking pitter-patter of little feet upstairs.

Sergey Grazhdankin, a businessman, and his wife, Maria, said the noise coming from the upstairs flat at their art deco development in West Kensington made their lives “torture”. Mehdi Guissi and his wife Meriem El Harouchi had moved in and taken up the carpets, leaving floorboards to clunk around on.

“We are automatically able to tell not only if they’re at home but also who exactly of the family is at home, which room they’re in and sometimes what kind of activity they are engaged in,” said Mrs Grazhdankin in a statement. Although the new arrivals eventually reinstalled carpet in most of the rooms, the Grazhdankins pushed on with their claim. Ruling in their favour, Judge Bloom said they had been “plainly distressed” by the sound.

Noise is the most common cause of neighbourly disputes. It can also be one of the most pernicious, especially if, as in this case, the defendants think they are simply going about their lives. One man’s getting up to go to the loo in the middle of the night is another’s waking nightmare. Here are some other notable sound rows.

Confected outrage

Sturges v Bridgman, in 1879, was a landmark case in nuisance disputes. A doctor moved in next door to a confectioner, who had been making sweets in his Wigmore Street kitchen in London for many years. This process involved a certain amount of noise from his industrial pestles and mortars. The doctor built a shed in his garden for private practice, but found his neighbour’s antics disrupted his work. The Court of Appeal ruled that even though the doctor had “come to the nuisance”, i.e. had moved in the knowledge of his neighbour’s activities, he was still entitled to peace and quiet.

Wood you keep it down

The latest case is not the only example of a problematic wooden floor, or even the only example in Kensington. In 2019, Ahmed and Sarah El Kerrami faced a possible legal bill of £1m when they lost a dispute with their downstairs neighbour, Sarvenaz Fouladi. As with the Grazhdankins, the dispute was over the sounds of the family moving around upstairs, which Fouladi claimed was “intolerable”. The judge awarded him £107,000 in damages as well as costs, and said the El Kerramis should have installed carpets.

What a cock-up

Neil Dymott objected to the crowing of his neighbours’ cockerel - Solent News & Photo Agency

In 2017, New Forest millionaire Neil Dymott was given a restraining order – although cleared of harassment – in a row over his neighbours’ cockerel. He had taken to playing loud music, including Queen and Percy Sledge, as retaliation for the incessant crowing of the bird. Dymott told the court the birds were exotic breeds that did “not just crow once – they crow, crow, crow”.

The court heard he had previously threatened to decapitate the offending animal, and once played When a Man Loves a Woman repeatedly for an hour at the cockerel’s lesbian owners, who lived across the road. The bench found that “Whilst we find some of the actions and behaviour were inappropriate we do not feel this constitutes the offence of harassment.”

Stairway to hell

Jimmy Page and Robbie Williams were involved in a dispute over noisy builders

Jimmy Page was the guitarist for one of the loudest bands on earth, Led Zeppelin, but at home he prefers it to be quiet. In 2017, he complained about builders working on the property next door to his £17m home in West London. He called the noise “catastrophic”. After a long dispute, the magistrates ruled in his favour when the builders admitted to breaching noise restrictions with “intermittent banging.” The owner of the next-door property? His fellow superstar musician Robbie Williams. You can bet there’s not a Whole Lotta Love lost between them.

Ribbitten on

‘I did not expect the gendarmes. Especially not for frogs!’ - Moment RF

A bitter dispute broke out in the French Alpine region of Savoie earlier this year, where three large frogs were being threatened with being ‘silenced’. Colette Ferry, 92, was greeted by two gendarmes at her door after a neighbour complained about the incessant nocturnal croaking of Ferry’s frogs. “A man came here and was really yelling at me, saying he could not sleep and he had to work,” she told reporters, “but I did not expect the gendarmes. Especially not for frogs!”

It was the latest in an ongoing tension about animal noises in the French countryside. In 2019, Maurice, in the south western town of Rochefort, became another cockerel celebre, when thousands of people signed a petition to save him. In the wake of the case, French senators approved a law to protect the countryside’s noises and smells. It seems unlikely Britain can expect a similar law about the sounds of small children on floorboards in London flats any time soon.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.