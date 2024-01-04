New inch counts for some North Jersey towns released ahead of weekend snowstorm

North Jersey residents will likely experience the first significant snowfall in quite some time this weekend, with weather experts predicting up to 10 inches in some areas from the season's initial winter storm.

Here's the latest:

When will it snow in New Jersey?

The precipitation is expected to last from Saturday evening through Sunday, said National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Ramsey. Some parts of the state will see snow for the duration of the storm, while near the coast, snow will transition to rain around midnight Sunday before changing back later in the day.

Those coastal towns may get an inch or two of total accumulation, with other inland regions getting 2 to 5 inches throughout the weekend. However, Ramsey said, "once you get into the hills of New Jersey, we're talking 6 to 10 inches possibly."

Residents in areas of higher elevation should also be prepared for "heavy, wet snow," Ramsey said. That snow may present a greater risk of downed trees and power lines from the weight, he explained.

The weekend storm is also expected to bring high winds with gusts of 35 to 40 mph along the coast, Ramsey said. And while the shore may not get as much snow as areas farther north, there is the potential for minor flooding in the area through Sunday morning.

A forecast from the NY NJ PA Weather account mirrors much of the NWS report. Areas northwest of the I-95 corridor should expect "periods of moderate to heavy snowfall" Sunday, it said, while the eastern region will see snow, sleet and rain along with windy conditions.

Given the forecasts, the area looks poised to break a long streak of days without a snowstorm.

Last winter's statewide snow total of just 3 inches was 17.2 inches below normal and the second-lowest figure on record, according to the Rutgers Weather Network. The average temperature of 38.5 degrees made it the second-warmest winter in the past 128 years.

In New York City's Central Park, it has been nearly 700 days since it least one inch of snow fell in a single day. The drought is nearly twice as long as the previous record of snow-less days in the park.

Below is a list of the NWS expected snowfall amounts in select New Jersey towns between 1 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday:

How many inches of snow this weekend

West Milford: 7 inches

Franklin (Sussex County): 7 inches

Newton: 6 inches

Hopatcong: 6 inches

Ringwood: 6 inches

Ramsey: 5 inches

Dover: 4 inches

Ridgewood : 4 inches

Paramus: 3 inches

Morristown: 2 inches

Newark: 1 inch

Hoboken: less than 1 inch

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ snow totals and predictions by town for weekend storm