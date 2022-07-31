Inchcape's (LON:INCH) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The board of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) has announced that the dividend on 2nd of September will be increased to £0.075, which will be 17% higher than last year's payment of £0.064 which covered the same period. The payment will take the dividend yield to 2.7%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Inchcape's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Before making this announcement, Inchcape was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 14.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 28% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.11 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.225. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.4% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Inchcape might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Inchcape has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 7.1% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

In Summary

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Inchcape that you should be aware of before investing. Is Inchcape not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

