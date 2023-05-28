Incident that began at Atlanta graduation party ends with 1 teen dead, another injured, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that officers received reports of a person shot outside Benjamin E Mays High School in southwest Atlanta just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A little later, officers said a 16-year-old boy checked himself into the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police determined that it was from the same incident.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

According to the investigation, the incident stemmed from a confrontation at a graduation party earlier that night.

Police have not said if anyone has been taken into custody or if there are any other victims.

Authorities are now working with Atlanta Public School officials to determine what happened.

The investigation remains ongoing.

