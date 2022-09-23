‘Incident’ between 3 Fulton County inmates leaves 1 dead, deputies say

An inmate in the Fulton County Jail is dead after being involved in “an incident” with several others, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Deputies say that three inmates became involved in an incident inside the Fulton County Jail. When it was over, one of those three inmates was dead.

Details on what type of incident occurred or what led up to it have not been released.

Investigators have not released the identity of the inmate who died as they notify the next of kin.

Officials add that their investigation into the incident is still in its preliminary stages.

We’re working to learn what happened for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

