'Incident' delays launch of James Webb Space Telescope

Jonathan Amos - BBC Science Correspondent
·3 min read
Webb telescope
Webb is being prepared for launch on a European Ariane rocket from French Guiana

The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope has been put back by at least four days to allow for more checks.

It was to have been sent into orbit on 18 December and will now go up no earlier than the 22nd of the month.

A US space agency statement said an "incident" had occurred during launch preparations that may have caused a sudden vibration in the observatory.

A firm date for lift-off, on an Ariane rocket, would be confirmed following the investigation, Nasa added.

JWST is the $10bn (£7.5bn; €9bn) successor to the veteran Hubble telescope. It's been designed to look deeper into the Universe than its predecessor and, as a consequence, detect events occurring further back in time - more than 13.5 billion years ago.

Scientists also expect to use its more advanced capabilities to study the atmospheres of distant planets in the hope that signs of life might be detected.

Webb is currently at the European Kourou spaceport in French Guiana.

Engineers were in the process of attaching the telescope to its launch adapter - the large ring that will hold it in place atop its rocket - when a securing clamp unexpectedly popped open.

The concern is the event may have sent a mechanical shock through the telescope.

The US space agency statement read: "A Nasa-led anomaly review board was immediately convened to investigate and instituted additional testing to determine with certainty the incident did not damage any components. Nasa and its mission partners will provide an update when the testing is completed at the end of this week."

Dr Thomas Zurbuchen, the director of science at Nasa, said sensors that would normally be put on the telescope during transport had been taken off.

"Just for sheer caution what we have done... [is go back] to a small number of subsystems and just do the functional tests to make sure that nothing happened as this energy went into went into the [telescope]," he told reporters.

"When you work on a $10bn telescope, conservatism is the order of the day."

The telescope is considered robust. It has been built to survive the intense shaking and noise when its Ariane rocket climbs away from the launch pad.

Part of the development testing for Webb even involved putting it on a table and vibrating it at high frequency.

Engineers have a control room next door to the cleanroom where Webb is being held in Kourou. All the observatory's systems are linked into the monitoring computers inside this room. The functional checks on sub-systems is therefore a reasonably straightforward process.

Webb was well advanced in its preparations in Kourou. It was even ahead of schedule. If the current investigation finds nothing awry, Engineers will move forward with fuelling the telescope, prior to lifting it on top of the Ariane vehicle about one week before roll-out to the launch pad.

JWST is a joint project between Nasa and the European and Canadian space agencies.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Wiley Williams, who helped make the Lunar Module work, has died at age 92

    Williams had a long career in the space industry going back the Project Mercury days

  • 'Back to the drawing board': Stow restarts animal regulation discussions

    The Stow Planning Commission will start exploring whether it should more strictly regulate animals in December.

  • How Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski fared in Bucs' win over Giants

    Tom Brady and the Buccaneers delivered a statement win against the Giants on Sunday night, and the quarterback made more NFL history in the process.

  • Rare Einstein manuscript with early notes expected to fetch millions at auction

    A rare manuscript preserving Albert Einstein's early calculations leading to his general theory of relativity is set to go up for auction in Paris on Tuesday.

  • Yemen's Houthis: Saudi coalition strike hits Sanaa factory

    A Saudi-led coalition airstrike Tuesday gutted a plastics factory in Yemen's rebel-held capital of Sanaa, the rebels said, the latest attack amid an escalation in fighting in recent weeks. The dawn strike hit a factory owned by a Syrian national and situated near a hospital in the south of the city, according to a statement from the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Yemen’s war began with the 2014 takeover of Sanaa by the Houthis, who control much of the country’s north.

  • Alan Shepard's daughter and GMA's Michael Strahan to fly in space

    The New Shepard flight in December will be Blue Origin's third with passengers and its first with a crew of six.

  • Blue Origin to fly six suborbital space travelers next month, including pioneer astronaut’s daughter

    Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture is planning to fly six suborbital space travelers next month, which would mark a first for the company’s New Shepard spaceship. And that’s far from the only first. If the NS-19 mission proceeds as planned on Dec. 9, the people on board will include the first father-and-son team in space, the first professional U.S. journalist in space, and the first daughter of an astronaut to go into space herself. To cap it all off, the astronaut’s daughter is Laura Shepar

  • Brit Awards Announce New Gender-Neutral Categories

    The U.K. awards ceremony is set for Feb. 8

  • NASA launching mission to change course of an asteroid

    SpaceX is set to launch a NASA spacecraft on a mission to learn how to change the course of an asteroid in deep space.Why it matters: The mission — called the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) — will test the technology needed to redirect a dangerous asteroid if one is ever found on course with Earth.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The SpaceX Falcon 9 is expected to launch DART to space at 1:21 a.m. ET We

  • Astra Space’s fortunes rise after venture’s first successful orbital launch from Alaska

    Astra Space, the California-based launch company that went public this year with an assist from Seattle-area telecom pioneer Craig McCaw, had a high-flying day on Wall Street today after recording its first successful orbital launch from Alaska. The company’s share price rose by as much as 42% on the Nasdaq stock exchange before settling at $11.17 for a 17% gain at the end of the trading day. Friday night’s successful test launch for the U.S. Space Force was the key driver for Astra’s financial

  • North Korean Hackers Caught Snooping on China’s Cyber Squad

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/Photos Getty ImagesA real diplomat is one who can cut his neighbor’s throat without having his neighbor notice it, Trygve Lie, former secretary-general of the United Nations, once allegedly said.The North Korean government seems to have understood the assignment.Hackers with suspected links to the Pyongyang dictatorship have been going after Chinese security researchers in an apparent attempt to steal their hacking techniques and use them as their own, accor

  • Octopuses, crabs, and lobsters will be recognized as 'sentient beings' in UK after a review concluded they feel pain and distress

    The review defined sentience as "the capacity to have feelings, such as feelings of pain, pleasure, hunger, thirst, warmth, joy, comfort and excitement."

  • Coal-fired power plants to close after new wastewater rule

    Climate change isn’t what’s driving some U.S. coal-fired power plants to shut down. Dozens of plants nationwide plan to stop burning coal this decade to comply with more stringent federal wastewater guidelines, according to state regulatory filings, as the industry continues moving away from the planet-warming fossil fuel to make electricity. The new wastewater rule requires power plants to clean coal ash and toxic heavy metals such as mercury, arsenic and selenium from plant wastewater before it is dumped into streams and rivers.

  • Former Indians All-Star reliever Doug Jones dead at 64

    The newly renamed Cleveland Guardians announced that former Indians All-Star reliever Doug Jones died at the age of 64.

  • Giant 'toothed' birds flew over Antarctica 40 million to 50 million years ago

    Picture Antarctica today and what comes to mind? Large ice floes bobbing in the Southern Ocean? Maybe a remote outpost populated with scientists from around the world? Or perhaps colonies of penguins puttering amid vast open tracts of snow? Fossils from Seymour Island, just off the Antarctic Peninsula, are painting a very different picture of what Antarctica looked like 40 to 50 million years ago – a time when the ecosystem was lusher and more diverse. Fossils of frogs and plants such as ferns a

  • Blue Origin's next flight will carry Alan Shepard's daughter to space

    Blue Origin's first spaceflight with a full six passengers will include Alan Shepard's daughter and a 'Good Morning America' co-anchor.

  • 1st of kind project near Tri-Cities may pave way for global greenhouse solutions

    Does the answer lie in the basalt a half mile underground near Wallula, Wash.

  • Max Q: Elon Musk talks Starship, envisions first orbital launch in January 2022

    A ton happened this week -- launches, financing deals, contract awards, etc., etc. -- so let's dive in. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gave a talk at the National Academies' first virtual joint fall meeting of the Space Studies Board and the Board on Physics and Astronomy on Wednesday night, followed by a Q&A session with Academy members on the technical and operational aspects of Starship, SpaceX's ultra-super-heavy launch system.

  • Dart: Mission to smack Dimorphos asteroid set for launch

    A spacecraft is set to launch on a mission to nudge an asteroid off course.

  • Study: Common plant used in Samoan traditional medicine dismissed as superstition could rival ibuprofen

    Beyond superstition: The matalafi plant, which has been used for generations in Samoan culture as a remedy for a variety of illnesses, can produce anti-inflammatory effects similar to ibuprofen, a new study spearheaded by an Indigenous Samoan scientist suggests, according to The Guardian. Samoans have long used the leaves of the matalafi to treat inflammation that result in fevers, body aches and illnesses which traditional healers have attributed to supernatural causes. After conducting experiments on the plant’s extracts, the Scientific Research Organisation of Samoa concluded that the plant reduces inflammation just as effectively as the popular anti-inflammatory drug ibuprofen.