‘Incident did not occur:’ Student was not fondled by man on UNF campus, police say

A University of North Florida alert sent to students earlier this month that claimed an unknown man fondled a student on campus has turned out to be false, police say.

“After an extensive investigation by the University Police Department and further interviewing of the complainant, it was determined that the incident did not occur,” an alert update sent to the UNF campus community on Thursday afternoon said.

The female student originally claimed the incident happened along the wooden bridge from Osprey Fountains to UNF Drive. The alert said that the case has now been referred to the Dean of Students office.

The alert was issued as a Clery Act timely warning update. Such warnings are “used for the purpose of informing the campus community of a crime considered to be a potential ongoing or serious threat to students and employees in an effort to prevent similar crimes from occurring.”

The update said “it is a serious offense to make a false police report as it wastes valuable University resources and delegitimizes police reports made in good faith.”

