Police, fire department at Fayette Mall after vehicle was driven into building

There was a heavy police and fire department presence at the Fayette Mall Friday night after a vehicle was driven into the building, according to Fayette Mall’s Facebook page.

A stolen security vehicle that had been taken from the area of the Lexington Transit Center earlier “went a pretty good ways in the mall” after the mall had closed Friday night, said Lt. Wayne Terry of the Lexington Police Department.

No one was injured. An adult male was arrested in connection with the incident and will face multiple charges, Terry said.

“Luckily, he stopped on his own and gave up on his own,” Terry said.

Police did not immediately identify the suspect.

Terry said police received a report of the vehicle driving inside the mall at 9:29 p.m.

The stolen vehicle was being tracked by police using GPS before the incident, and it had been “spotted a few times throughout the night” before the driver took it inside the mall, he said. He was not able to provide information about the ownership of the vehicle.

Terry said the building is structurally sound, but he said there was property damage inside the mall.

There was visible damage at one of the entrances, on the back side of the property near H&M, where sliding glass doors lay on the ground. Planters and other items inside the mall appeared to have been knocked over. Police had blocked off that entrance to the mall, which closed at 8 p.m. Friday.

“After the mall closed this evening, Friday 2/9, a vehicle was driven into the mall entrance located on the rear side of the middle wing, resulting in damage to the doors and portions of the interior mall,” Fayette Mall officials said in a post on the mall’s Facebook page. “Fayette Mall will be open tomorrow, Saturday 2/10, as normal, but we ask that you avoid this entrance as we make repairs.”

First responders were still on scene just after 11 p.m.

The Lexington Fire Department was on the scene of an incident at the Fayette Mall that occurred Friday night, though it wasn’t immediately clear what happened. Karla Ward/kward1@herald-leader.com