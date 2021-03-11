Incident involving alleged shots being fired remains under investigation

Pharos-Tribune, Logansport, Ind.
·1 min read

Mar. 10—An early morning report of shots being fired in the 1600 block of George Street remains under investigation today.

According to Lt. Brad Miller of the Logansport Police Department, one person called to report the alleged incident, but there were no eye witnesses. A spent shell casing was found in the alleyway.

However, there is no evidence linking that shell casing to any shots that may have been fired at approximately 1:19 a.m. Wednesday.

Therefore, it is undetermined as to what happened, he said.

Reach Kristi Hileman at kristi.hileman@pharostribune.com or 574-732-5150

