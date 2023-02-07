Incident involving Wichita SWAT ends peacefully at McDonald’s in Delano

An incident involving the Wichita police SWAT team ended peacefully late Monday in Delano, police spokesman Juan Rebolledo said.

It started around 4:30 p.m. at the McDonald’s in the 100 block of N. Seneca. A 44-year-old Wichita man had locked himself in a restroom at the restaurant and told a patron trying to enter that he had a gun, according to Rebolledo.

The patron told the restaurant manager who called police. Arriving officers had the building cleared out.

Police later learned the man did not have a gun, Rebolledo added.

Authorities learned the man was experiencing a mental health crisis. Crisis negotiators and the SWAT team were called in to assist with the situation, Rebolledo.

Negotiations with the man continued for several hours until he came out voluntarily around 11:30 p.m. and was taken to a hospital to be checked out. He did not suffer any injuries, Rebolledo said.

A portion of Seneca stretching from Pearl Street to Douglas Ave. was closed off both ways. Then a perimeter surrounding the McDonald’s from Seneca to Pearl to Walnut street was closed off, Rebolledo said.