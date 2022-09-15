Larimer County Sheriff's Office locks down northwest Fort Collins neighborhood for hours

Update:Larimer County deputies arrest man after hourslong standoff in northwest Fort Collins

A northwest Fort Collins neighborhood was locked down for 9½ hours Monday afternoon and early Tuesday morning for police activity involving the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office had not yet said what happened.

The sheriff's office sent a text alert through the Larimer Emergency Telephone Authority at 4 p.m. Monday saying residents in a neighborhood to the east of Overland Trail and north of Vine Drive should remain inside their homes amid a "police incident" on Wakonda Drive and Emery Drive. Residents to the east of Overland Trail, from Headwater Drive to Dean Drive, were affected.

Neighbors posting on social media Monday evening reported that a helicopter was on standby nearby and they heard loud sounds that they believed could have been gunshots at about 9 p.m.

A text from LETA at 1:28 a.m. Tuesday said the incident had been resolved and residents could return home.

The Coloradoan requested details about the incident from the sheriff's office but had not received information as of 4 p.m. Tuesday. A sheriff's office spokesperson said earlier in the day that the agency would issue a press release with more information.

