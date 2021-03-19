Incident reports detail Wesley Wells' detention by Tupelo police
Mar. 19—TUPELO — When three police officers detained a local Black business leader on Tuesday night, one of them was not wearing a body camera — a violation of Tupelo Police Department policy.
Mayor Jason Shelton's administration on Thursday released incident reports filed by officers at the scene detailing the temporary detention of Wesley Wells at the Mall at Barnes Crossing after law enforcement suspected he might be a shoplifter. The records were released to the Daily Journal on Thursday following a public records request.
The incident reports reveal that officer Dan Porch was not wearing a body camera at the scene. He said he left it on the charging dock at police headquarters.
The mayor also said he is willing to release the police body camera footage from the other officers at the scene — Roy Noe and Blake Hudson — if Wells will give his permission.
Shelton is not required to seek Wells' consent before releasing the footage.
Three City Council members saw at least some of the body camera footage during a Wednesday meeting involving at least Mayor Jason Shelton, Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis, Police Chief Bart Aguirre, Deputy Chief Anthony Hill, Deputy Chief Jackie Clayton, Ward 1 Councilman Markel Whittington, Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis and Ward 7 Councilman Willie Jennings.
Davis and Jennings are the only two Black members of the city council.
Jennings said he was "disturbed" by the video and said that he made the initial request for a pair of police officers to be suspended without pay while an investigation remains ongoing
However, Jennings declined to answer questions from the Daily Journal about the specific content of the video. He cited the ongoing internal investigation.
Incident reports filed by the three officers largely present the same account of events: Wells was approached by an officer as he was walking somewhere in the vicinity of Dick's Sporting Goods because his clothing matched a shoplifting suspect who had allegedly fled from Belk.
Wells reportedly declined at first to identify himself, asking instead why police were questioning him.
He eventually offered his first name but was not in physical possession of identification at the time.
Once a second officer arrived at the scene, police searched Wells, and he was "placed in two sets of handcuffs, double locked, and checked for tightness, until [he was] able to identify himself."
Examination of Belk security footage eventually revealed that Wells was not the suspect police were seeking, and he was released, the police reports reveal.
Davis and Whittington both questioned the decision by police officers to handcuff Wells.
"I didn't like some of their language, and I didn't really see the need for Wesley to be handcuffed," Davis said. "He didn't do anything; he didn't try to run away. It's like you're taking an innocent person and you're punishing them before you have the facts."
While noting that "one of the officers was very nice," Whittington had similar concerns about police tactics.
"Wesley just didn't seem to be a threat to anything, and I don't know why it escalated to handcuffs, but it did. So hopefully, we can get to the bottom of it and move on," said Whittington.
Based only on the video, Davis said she was not sure if police targeted Wells because of his race or not, and she said police initially seemed to believe he was white.
However, she spoke from firsthand experience about the prevalence of racial profiling.
"There is a lot of racial profiling," Davis said. "I know that from being Black. If you're Black, you catch hell."
An internal investigation remains ongoing into the conduct of officers during the incident. Shelton announced that two of the three officers have been suspended without pay as this investigation continues, the third has been verbally counseled and all will receive sensitivity and de-escalation training.