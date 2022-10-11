Incident shuts down I-285 near I-675 in DeKalb County, police say

DeKalb County police currently have a busy section of I-285 shut down.

According to DeKalb police dispatch, officers are responding to a call of a shooting in the westbound lanes of I-285 near I-675. Police have not confirmed if anyone was shot.

At least half a dozen police cars and a fire engine currently have the highway blocked as police conduct their investigation.

It’s unclear if anyone is injured.

Channel 2 Action News crews are on their way to gather more details.

Police have also not commented on when the interstate may reopen.

