The incident started as a Hialeah armed robbery and ended as a Miami shooting, cops say

A chase as police investigated an armed robbery started in Hialeah and wound up with a shooting in Miami, Hialeah police said.

The shooting at Northwest 36th Street and 35th Avenue, northeast of the Miami International Airport area, occurred Saturday night.

The shot party was one of the suspects. The other two were taken into custody, police said.

Hialeah police say this started with a robbery at the T-Mobile store at 410 Hialeah Drive, a few blocks east of Okeechobee Road. Once the trio got tracked to the Northwest 36th Street and 35th Avenue area, police claim, one suspect was taken into custody; a second was shot while trying to carjack someone; and a third was caught inside a perimeter.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.

Fourth police pursuit in 12 days ends with 3 suspects caught, one loose in Florida City