Incident at TJ High last week wasn't 'attempted stabbing,' sheriff's office says

Oct. 12—An incident involving a knife at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School last week was not an attempted stabbing, authorities said this week.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook and Twitter post Friday afternoon that there was a heavy police presence at the school because "a student tried to stab multiple students in the cafeteria, but was unsuccessful."

Later, the department added in another post: "As we continue the investigation, it appears this was an isolated incident between two students in the cafeteria."

Finally, in a news release about five hours after the incident, the department characterized it as "an altercation between two female students," one of whom "was brandishing a large, 8-to-10" kitchen knife in a threatening manner."

Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman Todd Wivell said on Monday that an initial description on social media — that "a student tried to stab multiple students" — was not correct.

"That is not accurate," Wivell said.

Wivell said he stood by what was written later in the department's news release, compiled once law enforcement could investigate further.

In an email to TJ parents Friday, Frederick County Public Schools initially reported that "a student displayed a knife and threatened several students."

FCPS spokesman Eric Louérs-Phillips said in an interview Tuesday that to his knowledge, there was no altercation or argument between the students.

Deputies arrested the student who had the knife — a 14-year-old girl, according to the sheriff's office — and charged her with first- and second-degree assault, resisting arrest, disturbing school operations, affray, reckless endangerment and having a dangerous weapon on school property.

Staff writer Clara Niel contributed to this story.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek