Incidents at jail among drug cases under indictment

Kevin C. Hall |, The Moultrie Observer, Ga.
·4 min read

Mar. 19—MOULTRIE, Ga. — Fourteen cases of serious drug offenses resulted in indictments when the Colquitt County Grand Jury released its findings Tuesday, March 16, including two cases in which defendants are accused of trying to smuggle methamphetamine to inmates at the Colquitt County Jail.

Fourteen other drug cases resulted in accusations.

Both indictments and accusations are official charges of a crime. When the grand jury examines a case and determines there's enough evidence to continue prosecution, it issues an indictment. A case can be pursued with an accusation from the District Attorney's Office rather than a grand jury indictment under specific circumstances.

Both filings allow a case to proceed toward a trial or other resolution, although the timing of that next step will vary from case to case.

Indictments

—Eric Morgan Beck, Learsa Lynn Beck, Cody Richardson Gignac (also known as Cody Richards Gignac), Jose Angel Martin and Jason Lee Baird; conspiracy to commit a crime (distributing methamphetamine). Martin and Gignac were also indicted on a charge of crossing the guard lines with drugs. The indictment alleges the group conspired to smuggle meth into the Colquitt County Jail, where Eric Beck was an inmate. Martin and Gignac are accused of possessing the drug when they crossed the guard line onto the jail property.

—Keria Ellis and Rodney Shane Fulgham, conspiracy to commit possession of methamphetamine. Ellis was also indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine and crossing the guard line with contraband. The indictment accuses Ellis of bringing meth onto the grounds of the Colquitt County Jail hidden in a sock she was to give to Fulgham, an inmate there.

—Noah Lew Sangster III; trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

—Amanda Katrina Stokes; possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.

—April Dawn Sangster; trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, manufacture of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

—Christopher Damar Walker; possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.

—Michael Rashawn Harris; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, obstruction of an officer and two counts possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

—Lilliana Maria Salazar-Aldridge and Desy Ricardo Aldridge; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

—Halen Kennedy; possession of methamphetamine.

—Nathan Keith McClelland; possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.

—William Henry Anderson Jr.; possession of prohibited items by inmates. Anderson was not charged with a drug offense, but the indictment states that the item he's accused of possessing while an inmate of Colquitt County Correctional Institution was marijuana.

—Justin David Carroll; possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, possession of firearm by first offender probationer and possession of drug-related objects.

—Kenneth John Leiner; violation of Georgia Controlled Substances Act, drugs not in original container and driving under the influence (less safe) (drugs).

—Kendrick DM Blackwell (AKA Kendrick D. Blackwell and DM Blackwell) and Sharron Maleek Lewis; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of cocaine and two counts possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. Blackwell was also indicted on charges of obstruction of an officer, attempted removal of a weapon from a public official and interference with government property.

Accusations

—Randall Ramon Harper; possession of cocaine, driving while license suspended and defective equipment.

—Alfonzo Maurice Johnson; possession of cocaine.

—Pamela Hendley; possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.

—Donald Sheldon Canter and Krystal Lynn Siders; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I substance and possession of drug-related objects.

—Kori Keshun Adams; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

—Terry Lee Barber; possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

—Regina Renee Gammage; possession of methamphetamine.

—Terrence Jermaine King; possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and obstruction of an officer.

—William Brandon Kearce; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, driving under the influence (less safe) (drugs), failure to maintain lane, failure to carry license and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

—Chester Lamar Callahan; possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and failure to maintain lane.

—Jennifer Marie Braswell; two counts of possession of methamphetamine.

—Jon Michael Rowan; possession of methamphetamine.

—Daniel Ray Reeves; possession of methamphetamine.

—Rita Lynn Block and James William Johnson; possession of methamphetamine. Block was also indicted on charges of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, driving while license suspended and failure to maintain lane.

