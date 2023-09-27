Incidents at Park Central and near Drury increase Springfield shots-fired numbers

For the second time in 20 hours, shots were fired in or near a foot-traffic heavy part of Springfield.

Police responded to a shooting Monday night around 10:30 p.m. in downtown's Park Central Square following a dispute between a man and a woman. The man reportedly fired the gun and the shot hit the window of a nearby building, according to police, but no one was injured.

The shooting appears to have struck the window of a 134 Park Central Square building entryway that neighbors Luna Hair Academy. The first of two thick glass panels was shattered.

A Luna Hair Academy employee told the News-Leader on Tuesday morning she was unaware of the previous night's shooting and said she would contact the owner of the building with news of the damaged window.

Timothy Caldwell, 31, was arrested early Tuesday morning in connection to the shooting, according to KOLR1. Court and jail records indicate Caldwell has multiple felonies, a lengthy criminal record, and has been booked into jail three times this month.

Another shooting transpired at 6:40 p.m. the previous evening near the area of 1100 North Clay Avenue, a street that is adjacent to the east of Drury University's campus.

There was mutual gunfire between two groups, police said, including another with a history of crime in another city. The conflict ended at the intersection of Clay and Central and an 18-year-old girl was sent to the hospital with injuries that weren't deemed life-threatening.

There were 211 shots-fired calls (confirmed shootings) in Springfield this year from Jan. 1 to Aug. 30, a number that will increase when SPD tallies its September data at the end of the month.

Springfield experienced a record-high in shots-fired calls in 2022 (356), shootings that resulted in 73 injuries and 15 deaths.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Shots fired at Park Central and near Drury, areas with foot traffic