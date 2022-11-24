Incitec Pivot (ASX:IPL) Is Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.17

Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 21st of December to A$0.17. This will take the annual payment to 8.4% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Incitec Pivot Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last dividend, Incitec Pivot is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 100% of cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 47.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 104%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was A$0.115, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.34. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see that Incitec Pivot has been growing its earnings per share at 23% a year over the past five years. Incitec Pivot is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Incitec Pivot (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Incitec Pivot not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

