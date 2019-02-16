Is Incitec Pivot Limited’s (ASX:IPL) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Incitec Pivot Limited’s (ASX:IPL) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Incitec Pivot has a price to earnings ratio of 26.26, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay A$26.26 for every A$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Incitec Pivot:

P/E of 26.26 = A$3.28 ÷ A$0.12 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each A$1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the ‘E’ decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Incitec Pivot saw earnings per share decrease by 34% last year. And EPS is down 12% a year, over the last 5 years. This might lead to muted expectations.

How Does Incitec Pivot’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Incitec Pivot has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the chemicals industry average (28.2).

Its P/E ratio suggests that Incitec Pivot shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. Further research into factors such asmanagement tenure, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Incitec Pivot’s Balance Sheet

Incitec Pivot’s net debt is 34% of its market cap. This is enough debt that you’d have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On Incitec Pivot’s P/E Ratio

Incitec Pivot has a P/E of 26.3. That’s higher than the average in the AU market, which is 15.7. With a bit of debt, but a lack of recent growth, it’s safe to say the market is expecting improved profit performance from the company, in the next few years.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.