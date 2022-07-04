Are Incitec Pivot Limited's (ASX:IPL) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

Incitec Pivot (ASX:IPL) has had a rough three months with its share price down 16%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. In this article, we decided to focus on Incitec Pivot's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Incitec Pivot is:

9.0% = AU$497m ÷ AU$5.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.09 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Incitec Pivot's Earnings Growth And 9.0% ROE

On the face of it, Incitec Pivot's ROE is not much to talk about. Although a closer study shows that the company's ROE is higher than the industry average of 5.4% which we definitely can't overlook. However, Incitec Pivot's five year net income decline rate was 2.5%. Bear in mind, the company does have a slightly low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. Hence, this goes some way in explaining the shrinking earnings.

However, when we compared Incitec Pivot's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 22% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is IPL worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether IPL is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Incitec Pivot Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Looking at its three-year median payout ratio of 50% (or a retention ratio of 50%) which is pretty normal, Incitec Pivot's declining earnings is rather baffling as one would expect to see a fair bit of growth when a company is retaining a good portion of its profits. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Additionally, Incitec Pivot has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 55%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Incitec Pivot's future ROE will be 8.6% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Incitec Pivot has some positive attributes. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a moderate ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. Moreover, after studying current analyst estimates, we discovered that the company's earnings are expected to continue to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

