Is InCity Immobilien (FRA:IC8) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that InCity Immobilien AG (FRA:IC8) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is InCity Immobilien's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 InCity Immobilien had €75.5m of debt, an increase on €52.1m, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of €32.4m, its net debt is less, at about €43.1m.

A Look At InCity Immobilien's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, InCity Immobilien had liabilities of €9.62m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €74.0m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had €32.4m in cash and €3.84m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €47.3m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

InCity Immobilien has a market capitalization of €94.6m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

InCity Immobilien shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (21.2), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 0.40 times the interest expense. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. However, the silver lining was that InCity Immobilien achieved a positive EBIT of €496k in the last twelve months, an improvement on the prior year's loss. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since InCity Immobilien will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it is important to check how much of its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) converts to actual free cash flow. Over the last year, InCity Immobilien saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.