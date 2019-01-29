Here’s What Inclam, S.A.’s (BME:INC) ROCE Can Tell Us

Today we’ll look at Inclam, S.A. (BME:INC) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Inclam:

0.24 = €3.1m ÷ (€41m – €28m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2017.)

So, Inclam has an ROCE of 24%.

Is Inclam’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Inclam’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 11% average in the Commercial Services industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Inclam’s ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If Inclam is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Inclam’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Inclam has total assets of €41m and current liabilities of €28m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 69% of its total assets. While a high level of current liabilities boosts its ROCE, Inclam’s returns are still very good.

Our Take On Inclam’s ROCE

