A Income Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:IAM) insider increased their holdings by 3.7% last year

Looking at Income Asset Management Group Limited's (ASX:IAM ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Income Asset Management Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Lechte made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$115k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.23 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.15. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Jonathan Lechte was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Income Asset Management Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Income Asset Management Group insiders own 50% of the company, worth about AU$21m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Income Asset Management Group Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Income Asset Management Group insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 6 warning signs for Income Asset Management Group (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

