Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (HKG:2314)

There is a lot to be liked about Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (HKG:2314) as an income stock. It has paid dividends over the past 10 years. The company currently pays out a dividend yield of 5.9% to shareholders, making it a relatively attractive dividend stock. Does Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

5 questions to ask before buying a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Is its annual yield among the top 25% of dividend-paying companies?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

SEHK:2314 Historical Dividend Yield January 31st 19 More

Does Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing pass our checks?

The company currently pays out 31% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect 2314’s payout to increase to 39% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of around 5.1%. However, EPS is forecasted to fall to HK$1.08 in the upcoming year. Therefore, although payout is expected to increase, the fall in earnings may not equate to higher dividend income.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. Although 2314’s per share payments have increased in the past 10 years, it has not been a completely smooth ride. Shareholders would have seen a few years of reduced payments in this time.

In terms of its peers, Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a yield of 5.9%, which is high for Forestry stocks.

Next Steps:

With these dividend metrics in mind, I definitely rank Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing as a strong income stock, and is worth further research for anyone who considers dividends an important part of their portfolio strategy. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. There are three relevant factors you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 2314’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 2314’s outlook. Valuation: What is 2314 worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether 2314 is currently mispriced by the market. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



