Are You An Income Investor? Don't Miss Out On Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (STO:WIHL)

Today we'll take a closer look at Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (publ) (STO:WIHL) from a dividend investor's perspective. Owning a strong business and reinvesting the dividends is widely seen as an attractive way of growing your wealth. Yet sometimes, investors buy a stock for its dividend and lose money because the share price falls by more than they earned in dividend payments.

A 2.7% yield is nothing to get excited about, but investors probably think the long payment history suggests Wihlborgs Fastigheter has some staying power. Some simple research can reduce the risk of buying Wihlborgs Fastigheter for its dividend - read on to learn more.

Explore this interactive chart for our latest analysis on Wihlborgs Fastigheter!

OM:WIHL Historical Dividend Yield, August 7th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. As a result, we should always investigate whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company's net income after tax. Looking at the data, we can see that 24% of Wihlborgs Fastigheter's profits were paid out as dividends in the last 12 months. We'd say its dividends are thoroughly covered by earnings.

In addition to comparing dividends against profits, we should inspect whether the company generated enough cash to pay its dividend. Wihlborgs Fastigheter paid out a conservative 37% of its free cash flow as dividends last year. It's positive to see that Wihlborgs Fastigheter's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Remember, you can always get a snapshot of Wihlborgs Fastigheter's latest financial position, by checking our visualisation of its financial health.

Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. For the purpose of this article, we only scrutinise the last decade of Wihlborgs Fastigheter's dividend payments. During this period the dividend has been stable, which could imply the business could have relatively consistent earnings power. During the past ten-year period, the first annual payment was kr1.63 in 2009, compared to kr3.75 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.7% a year over that time.

Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination.

Dividend Growth Potential

Dividend payments have been consistent over the past few years, but we should always check if earnings per share (EPS) are growing, as this will help maintain the purchasing power of the dividend. Strong earnings per share (EPS) growth might encourage our interest in the company despite fluctuating dividends, which is why it's great to see Wihlborgs Fastigheter has grown its earnings per share at 18% per annum over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggests this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.