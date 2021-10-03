Income Investors Should Know That Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Andrews Sykes Group's shares on or after the 7th of October, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 5th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.12 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of UK£0.23 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Andrews Sykes Group stock has a trailing yield of around 4.4% on the current share price of £5.35. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Andrews Sykes Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Andrews Sykes Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Andrews Sykes Group paid out more than half (75%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Dividends consumed 63% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Andrews Sykes Group, with earnings per share up 4.1% on average over the last five years. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Andrews Sykes Group has delivered an average of 7.7% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Andrews Sykes Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing modestly and Andrews Sykes Group paid out a bit over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

However if you're still interested in Andrews Sykes Group as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Andrews Sykes Group. Be aware that Andrews Sykes Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

