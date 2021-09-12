Income Investors Should Know That Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Avient's shares on or after the 16th of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 7th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.21 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.85 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Avient has a trailing yield of approximately 1.8% on its current stock price of $47.28. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Avient's payout ratio is modest, at just 34% of profit. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out more than half (59%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Avient's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Avient, with earnings per share up 7.7% on average over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Avient has lifted its dividend by approximately 18% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Avient? Earnings per share have been growing at a steady rate, and Avient paid out less than half its profits and more than half its free cash flow as dividends over the last year. To summarise, Avient looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

In light of that, while Avient has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Avient and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

