Income Investors Should Know That Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 29th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of September.

Bapcor's upcoming dividend is AU$0.095 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of AU$0.17 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Bapcor has a trailing yield of 2.5% on the current stock price of A$6.7. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

See our latest analysis for Bapcor

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Bapcor's payout ratio is modest, at just 49% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Bapcor generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The company paid out 92% of its free cash flow over the last year, which we think is outside the ideal range for most businesses. Companies usually need cash more than they need earnings - expenses don't pay themselves - so it's not great to see it paying out so much of its cash flow.

While Bapcor's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Bapcor's ability to maintain its dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

ASX:BAP Historical Dividend Yield, August 24th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Bapcor's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 96% per annum for the past five years. Earnings have been growing quickly, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 5 years, Bapcor has lifted its dividend by approximately 16% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Is Bapcor worth buying for its dividend? We're glad to see the company has been improving its earnings per share while also paying out a low percentage of income. However, it's not great to see it paying out what we see as an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

Wondering what the future holds for Bapcor? See what the seven analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.