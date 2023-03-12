Income Investors Should Know That BP Plastics Holding Bhd (KLSE:BPPLAS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like BP Plastics Holding Bhd (KLSE:BPPLAS) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase BP Plastics Holding Bhd's shares on or after the 16th of March, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 7th of April.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.015 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.055 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, BP Plastics Holding Bhd has a trailing yield of approximately 4.6% on its current stock price of MYR1.2. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Check out our latest analysis for BP Plastics Holding Bhd

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see BP Plastics Holding Bhd paying out a modest 30% of its earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. The company paid out 92% of its free cash flow over the last year, which we think is outside the ideal range for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want to look more closely here.

BP Plastics Holding Bhd paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to BP Plastics Holding Bhd's ability to maintain its dividend.

Story continues

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, BP Plastics Holding Bhd's earnings per share have been growing at 19% a year for the past five years. Earnings have been growing at a decent rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, BP Plastics Holding Bhd has increased its dividend at approximately 7.5% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid BP Plastics Holding Bhd? We're glad to see the company has been improving its earnings per share while also paying out a low percentage of income. However, it's not great to see it paying out what we see as an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about BP Plastics Holding Bhd from a dividend perspective.

While it's tempting to invest in BP Plastics Holding Bhd for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for BP Plastics Holding Bhd that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here