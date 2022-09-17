Income Investors Should Know That Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Broadcom's shares on or after the 21st of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 30th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$4.10 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$16.40 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Broadcom has a trailing yield of approximately 3.3% on its current stock price of $502.5. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

View our latest analysis for Broadcom

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Broadcom paid out 68% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Broadcom generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 45% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Broadcom earnings per share are up 3.3% per annum over the last five years. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Story continues

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Broadcom has increased its dividend at approximately 42% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Broadcom worth buying for its dividend? While earnings per share growth has been modest, Broadcom's dividend payouts are around an average level; without a sharp change in earnings we feel that the dividend is likely somewhat sustainable. Pleasingly the company paid out a conservatively low percentage of its free cash flow. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Broadcom from a dividend perspective.

While it's tempting to invest in Broadcom for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - Broadcom has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here