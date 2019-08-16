Income Investors Should Know That Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 20th of August, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 16th of September.

Computershare's upcoming dividend is US$0.23 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.31 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Computershare has a trailing yield of approximately 3.2% on its current stock price of A$14.48. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Computershare is paying out an acceptable 57% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the past year it paid out 120% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

While Computershare's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Computershare's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Computershare's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a decent rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Computershare has delivered an average of 8.4% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Computershare an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share growth is a positive, and the company's payout ratio looks normal. However, we note Computershare paid out a much higher percentage of its free cash flow, which makes us uncomfortable. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Computershare from a dividend perspective.