Income Investors Should Know That Dedicare AB (publ) (STO:DEDI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Dedicare AB (publ) (STO:DEDI) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. You can purchase shares before the 24th of April in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 30th of April.

Dedicare's upcoming dividend is kr2.60 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of kr2.60 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Dedicare has a trailing yield of 5.5% on the current share price of SEK46.85. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Dedicare's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Its dividend payout ratio is 89% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 80% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's positive to see that Dedicare's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Dedicare, with earnings per share up 2.5% on average over the last five years. A high payout ratio of 89% generally happens when a company can't find better uses for the cash. Combined with slim earnings growth in the past few years, Dedicare could be signalling that its future growth prospects are thin.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, eight years ago, Dedicare has lifted its dividend by approximately 13% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Dedicare for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share growth has been unremarkable, and while the company is paying out a majority of its earnings and cash flow in the form of dividends, the dividend payments don't appear excessive. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Dedicare from a dividend perspective.