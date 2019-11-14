Income Investors Should Know That Equinor ASA (OB:EQNR) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Equinor ASA (OB:EQNR) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 18th of November will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of November.

Equinor's next dividend payment will be kr0.26 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of kr1.04 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Equinor has a trailing yield of approximately 5.4% on its current stock price of NOK176.05. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Equinor paid out 64% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year it paid out 57% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. So we're not too excited that Equinor's earnings are down 4.6% a year over the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Equinor has seen its dividend decline 0.6% per annum on average over the past ten years, which is not great to see.

To Sum It Up

Is Equinor worth buying for its dividend? While earnings per share are shrinking, it's encouraging to see that at least Equinor's dividend appears sustainable, with earnings and cashflow payout ratios that are within reasonable bounds. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

